Feyenoord fans have made their feelings towards Lutsharel Geertruida clear ahead of the big match against PSV. A chant of 'C*ncer Geertruida, olé' rang out from the away end at the Philips Stadion, as footage from Voetbal Ultras shows.

On Sunday, the Netherlands international will face his boyhood love Feyenoord for the first time since his controversial move to PSV.

His departure for Eindhoven went down badly in Rotterdam. Ahead of the big match, the travelling Feyenoord supporters again targeted the defender with an insulting chant.

At his unveiling by PSV at the start of this season, Geertruida addressed the difficult situation. "I don’t expect everyone to understand or accept that decision straight away," he said at the time.

"But I hope that, in time, there can also be room to see how much love, gratitude and respect I continue to feel for Feyenoord."

"That is why I want to make one thing very clear: my decision to join PSV is not a decision against Feyenoord. I will never forget what Feyenoord have given me, and it will always remain part of who I am."