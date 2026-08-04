Lukaku on the verge of the American league

Romelu Lukaku's future at Napoli has grown more complicated in recent months, his relationship with the Italian club strained. Now America's Atlanta United have come calling.

According to "Sky Italia", the American club have shown interest in the Belgium striker as they hunt an experienced out-and-out forward.

Lukaku is 33. A long-term injury last season cost him his place in the starting line-up, with Napoli now leaning more heavily on Rasmus Hojlund.

That has left Lukaku's situation unstable, despite his impressive performances with Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, and with only one year remaining on his Napoli contract.

According to "Foot Mercato", those close to Lukaku have warned that the Belgium international would find it difficult to accept a substitute role, which is now prompting the Italian club to consider terminating the contract.

The biggest challenge? Convincing Napoli, who are demanding a sum of no less than 10 million euros to avoid a financial loss on the deal.