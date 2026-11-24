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Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has ruled out moving into the winter transfer market to sign new players, despite recent injuries to two of the team's leading attackers, Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who will both be out for several months with knee injuries.

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According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Luis Enrique has confirmed the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy have no intention of moving in the winter transfer window. The club won't sign a player for just six months, he stressed, and he trusts the players already in his squad.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Italian side Roma's visit to Paris, the Spaniard said: "We don't have to go into the transfer market, and we won't sign a player for six months. That isn't our way. We have a team."

He added: "It's true that we have to be more careful, but with these players, the coaching staff and the fans, we're not afraid of anything. We trust in our ability to do our job and overcome the difficulties."

Paris Saint-Germain top the Champions League league phase standings with four wins from four, level on points with Real Madrid.

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Roma are a long way behind. They sit 20th, close to the elimination places.

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Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 ROM

Praise for Gasperini

Luis Enrique was full of praise for his Roma counterpart, 68-year-old veteran Gian Piero Gasperini, and for the Italian side's forwards. Among them is Dutchman Donyell Malen, who recently scored four goals in Roma's 5-1 Serie A win over Parma.

That haul took Malen to 16 goals in all competitions this season.

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The PSG boss said: "We know all of Roma's players, especially the forwards. Malen used to play out wide, and when he moved to centre-forward he proved he can score goals. His scoring record is incredible."

Luis Enrique managed Roma 15 years ago. The spell was short and the results never came, but it left a big mark on him.

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Looking back on his time at the Italian club, he said: "It was a very special experience for me. I have good memories of the year I spent in Rome."

He concluded: "It's a wonderful feeling every time I get the chance to visit Rome, it's amazing. Things can go better or worse, but that's life and you have to accept it. I have very positive memories."