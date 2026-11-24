Luis Enrique looked back fondly on his 2011-12 season in charge of Roma while warning Paris Saint-Germain to expect a fearless opponent under Gian Piero Gasperini in the Champions League. The PSG boss also recalled crossing paths with Gasperini in Serie A and highlighted how Roma's aggressive style will test the holders.
Enrique warns PSG of fearless Roma
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique warned his players to expect an unusual and demanding tactical test when Roma visit the Parc des Princes in the Champions League. Despite sitting 20th in the league-phase table, Gian Piero Gasperini's side arrive in Paris having scored 19 goals across their last five matches, including a 5-1 win at Parma featuring four goals from Donyell Malen.
"It will be a very different match from what we are used to; it will be complicated because they're a team that defends in a particular way," Luis Enrique told PSGTV. "They lost a match against Real Madrid (3-4) after leading by two goals, and it was the same against Manchester United (3-2). They're a team that plays without fear, so it will be very difficult to win."
Fond memories of 2011–12 stint in Rome
The match reunites Luis Enrique with Roma, where he took his first senior club management job in June 2011 after coaching Barcelona B. Although his solitary season in the Italian capital featured a Europa League exit to Slovan Bratislava and ended with his departure after failing to qualify for Europe, the Spaniard spoke warmly of the experience.
"It's been 15 years, it was very special for me. I have fond memories of my year in Rome," Luis Enrique said. "It's a wonderful feeling every time I have the opportunity to visit Rome, it's magnificent. Things can be better or worse, but that's life. You have to accept it. I have very positive memories of it."
Renewing rivalry with Gasperini
Luis Enrique also expressed deep admiration for Roma coach Gasperini, recalling their overlapping spells in Italy when Gasperini briefly managed Inter Milan during the 2011–12 campaign. He praised the veteran Italian's distinct tactical identity ahead of their dugout battle in Paris.
"He's a very experienced coach, whom I like a lot. His teams have a very clear identity and style of play, very different from what we're used to," Luis Enrique explained. "When I was at Roma, he was at Inter, and it didn't end well for him. But he showed his level; he's a top-level coach, and it's motivating for me as a coach to see Gasperini's teams."
Historic European streaks on the line
PSG enter the match unbeaten in 14 Champions League games, equalling Lyon's French record set between 2004 and 2006, and unbeaten in their last five European home ties against Italian opposition.
Victory against Roma—who have conceded in 33 straight Champions League away games—would hand Luis Enrique five consecutive European group-stage wins for the first time in his career.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.