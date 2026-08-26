Spanish media reports have sparked widespread controversy after revealing that Argentina's Julian Alvarez ignored a phone call from Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's manager, a clear message on where the player stands over a move to the Gunners. Some may see it as a snub. Others will read it as a sign of his commitment to Barcelona.

According to "El Chiringuito" and journalist Josep Pedrerol, Arteta rang Alvarez personally to sell him on Arsenal's project. The Argentine striker never picked up.

Barcelona still cling to hope of getting the deal done, Pedrerol added, and believe Miguel Angel Gil Marin, Atletico Madrid's chief executive, may eventually back down and agree to sell to the Catalan club. It is the only destination Alvarez wants.

Ongoing conflict between Barcelona and Atletico

These developments extend one of the most gripping sagas of the Spanish transfer market. Alvarez had earlier made clear he wanted to leave Atletico Madrid, only for the club's management to refuse outright.

Gil Marin has confirmed more than once that Atletico will not sell their striker no matter how big the offer. The club have already turned down huge bids, he stressed, and Alvarez is not for sale.

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He also accused Barcelona of disrespecting Atletico over the way they handled the affair, arguing that the Catalan club had tried to force the deal through with media pressure.

Barcelona, for their part, keep watching the situation in the hope that Atletico's stance softens before the window closes, banking on the player's clear desire to pull on the Catalan shirt.

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