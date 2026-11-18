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Loris Karius is known to be among Bayern Munich's candidates to support Jonas Urbig as an experienced number two from next season. A move now appears to be gaining momentum.

According to Sport Bild, Karius is open to joining the German record champions despite having no chance of playing regularly there. A move to Munich would bring him closer to his family. His wife Diletta Lotta lives in Milan with their two children.

Milan is a stone's throw from Munich compared with the journey from Gelsenkirchen, which Karius makes whenever he can to spend time with his family. S04 coach Miron Muslic even gives him special consideration over those trips. According to Sport Bild, Muslic makes a conscious effort to give the 33-year-old enough time off to travel to Milan.

Statistically, Karius ranks among the Bundesliga's best goalkeepers at Schalke 04

Karius has repaid Muslic with some outstanding performances since joining on a free transfer in January 2025. The former youth international was a key figure in the 2026 promotion. In the Bundesliga, he has played a leading role in keeping the relegation-threatened Knappen, currently in 17th place, from an even worse position. He has saved 81 per cent of shots on his goal, ranking first among the Bundesliga's first-choice goalkeepers.

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That record also appears to have caught Bayern Munich's eye. Manuel Neuer's era at the German record champions looks set to end next summer. The injury-prone 40-year-old is highly unlikely to extend his expiring contract again. Neuer himself has hinted several times at retiring after the current season.

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Jonas Urbig will then take over as number one. The 23-year-old has deputised superbly for Neuer several times over the past year and a half. Bayern hold him in exceptionally high regard and believe he can fill Neuer's sizeable shoes. Urbig is also seen as the likely number one for the Germany national team after the European Championship in two years' time. As things stand, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is still expected to keep goal for Germany there.

To make Urbig's transition to Bayern's number one as smooth as possible, Bayern Munich want to sign an experienced number two next summer. Media outlets have consistently reported that plan in recent months.

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Alongside Karius, Finn Dahmen (FC Augsburg), Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim), Marvin Schwäbe (1. FC Cologne) and Bernd Leno (Fulham) are also said to be on the list of candidates to deputise for Urbig.

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Could Schalke 04 be forced to sell Loris Karius?

Bayern would probably have to pay a seven-figure sum for Karis, who is under contract with the Royal Blues until 2028. That fee would likely fall if Schalke were relegated. Even so, Schalke may have to sell Karius if Bayern make an acceptable offer.

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The Royal Blues' finances are once again in poor shape. The WAZ reported back in the summer that Schalke risked missing “the financial target for 2026” because player sales had not materialised by then. “A loss is not allowed, otherwise negative equity could rise. That would result in a points deduction for the 2027/2028 season,” the regional newspaper reported at the time. According to Sport Bild, that risk apparently still exists.