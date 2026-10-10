Longer stay for Tolu Arokodare at Ajax in danger: this is what is going on

Tolu Arokodare's stay at Ajax could already be under threat. Het Parool makes that claim in an extensive analysis.

The 25-year-old striker is currently on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ajax also hold an option to buy Tolu for €20 million after this season, and the forward has made an excellent impression in Amsterdam so far. Even so, activating that option has already become highly uncertain.

Kasper Dolberg's serious cruciate ligament injury is the reason why. It will rule him out for the rest of this season. "The Dane's injury is not only a personal drama for him, but also a sporting and financial blow for Ajax," according to Het Parool.

Het Parool say Dolberg's injury has direct consequences for Ajax's transfer plans. There are immediate doubts over the Amsterdam club's financial resources to bring in reinforcements in the winter, and summer transfers are now also in doubt.

With Dolberg injured, Ajax will find it almost impossible to sell the Dane, something that had already proved virtually impossible last summer. "So are Ajax financially capable of triggering the purchase option of around €20 million for Arokodare?" Het Parool ask.

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That situation is especially painful for Ajax because the club already tried to sell the Dane last summer. The Amsterdam club held talks with FC Midtjylland and Lille OSC, but a transfer never got off the ground.

Jordi Cruyff now faces an extremely difficult choice. Signing Tolu permanently would cost around €20 million, while the club currently have little prospect of recouping money through a sale of Dolberg. On the other hand, the Nigerian has been one of Ajax's best players this season.