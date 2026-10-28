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FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-ATLETICOAFP
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Liverpool want to offload man with 162 appearances for the club: player deeply disappointed

Liverpool will not extend Alexis Mac Allister's contract, Sky Sports report. The club want to sell him next summer, with his contract due to expire in mid-2028.

To receive a fee for Mac Allister, Liverpool will have to sell him next summer or the following winter. They are not currently in talks over a new deal.

The club have told Mac Allister they want to refresh their squad rather than extend his contract. His agent is already looking for a new club.

According to Sky Sports, the Argentinian has attracted interest from clubs in Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia. Interest from Spain and Italy is the most concrete.

Mac Allister is disappointed by Liverpool's decision. The 27-year-old midfielder wanted to extend his contract at Anfield, but that will not happen.

In 162 appearances for Liverpool, Mac Allister has scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists. He won the English title with the club under Arne Slot.

The attack-minded midfielder also played an important part in Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph. He featured in almost every match and scored in the 2-0 group-stage win over Poland.

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