Pranav Venkatesh

Liverpool vs Brighton Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Unbeaten in four, Liverpool look to build on positive performances when they host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

A home victory will be top of the agenda for Liverpool as they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the Premier League. The Reds have failed to win in their last three games at Anfield, where their fortress has faltered.

Turning a corner might be too big a phrase for Liverpool right now. Amid the chaos, they managed to pick up a crucial away victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League. With the club in turmoil, particularly after the Mohamed Salah outburst, a compact performance helped their cause. They are certainly taking steps in the right direction. Now comes the big question before the weekend: will Arne Slot and Salah be able to get on with each other before the big AFCON break? Pundits, fans and ex-players have all waded into the row, with everyone picking a side. Liverpool's poor form has only helped fan the flames. Everyone will be hoping for an amicable solution that sees Salah get some game time against the Seagulls. Another assured performance against Brighton, who have been something of a bogey side for them of late, would ease all sorts of pressure on the club. With the top half of the table incredibly cramped, a decent run of form could even put them back in the title race conversation.

Brighton rescued a point against West Ham after Georginio Rutter struck late. Fabian Hurzeler's side were staring at back-to-back defeats, but somehow found a late goal. It took them above Liverpool again on goal difference. Their away form has been patchy as well. So a better performance will help them pursue European football. They are just three points off Champions League places. 

READ MORE: Liverpool vs Brighton tickets: Dec 13 information, last-minute ticket prices & more

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be telecast or streamed in the UK due to the 3 pm blackout rule. Fans in the US can watch the game on NBCSN and live stream it on Peacock Premium.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton online worldwide

Here is how you can watch Liverpool vs Brighton online worldwide:

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
IndiaStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liverpool vs Brighton Key Matchups

Alexis Mac Allister vs Carlos Baleba: Mac Allister was one of the best midfielders in the world until last season. His form fell off a cliff this season as he is simply unable to physically compete in most clashes. His ability to find forward passes also took a severe hit. When he takes on his former side, he will be eager to discover his mojo back. Baleba, who indirectly succeeded Mac Allister, has had a topsy-turvy start to the season as well. Their clash will determine the midfield battle on Saturday.

Milos Kerkez vs Yankuba Minteh: Slot knows a lot about Minteh, and if everything goes well, they could even reunite at Liverpool sooner or later. The Gambian has electric pace and impresses even more with his work rate. His product in the final third needs more refining, though. Kerkez, who was rested midweek, will be up for a never-ending tussle with Minteh on Saturday.

Dominik Szoboszlai vs Ferdi Kadioglu: It doesn't matter where Szoboszlai has played for Liverpool this season. He has been world-class in every single position. He is preferred to Salah on the right side of Slot's midfield now. The Hungarian tucks in and drops deep while also providing endless running until the final whistle. With improved consistency in the box, he is getting goals and assists as well. He will cause plenty of trouble for Kadioglu. The Turkish defender arrived with plenty of hopes on the South Coast but has yet to find his best form. He scored against Liverpool last season and will be hoping to emulate those feats again.

Liverpool vs Brighton Prediction

It is really difficult to predict which version of Liverpool will turn up on the day. But if the second half versus Inter Milan was any indication of things to come, we can expect a team that plays with high intensity. Brighton will be equal to the intensity Liverpool brings to the party as well. Expect an entertaining end-to-end game with the hosts tipped to secure a home victory as they turn things around.

GOAL'S Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

Liverpool vs Brighton kick-off time

The game will be played at Anfield on Saturday, 13th December, at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 10:00 ET.

Liverpool vs Brighton Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Brighton Probable lineups

LiverpoolHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBHA
1
A. Becker
5
I. Konate
4
V. van Dijk
2
J. Gomez
6
M. Kerkez
18
C. Gakpo
38
R. Gravenberch
7
F. Wirtz
17
C. Jones
8
D. Szoboszlai
22
H. Ekitike
1
B. Verbruggen
24
F. Kadioglu
27
M. Wieffer
5
L. Dunk
6
J. van Hecke
10
G. Rutter
29
M. De Cuyper
25
D. Gomez
11
Y. Minteh
17
C. Baleba
18
D. Welbeck

4-2-3-1

BHAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Slot

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Liverpool team news

Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images

The big question that can only be answered by Slot is the inclusion of Salah against Brighton. If the pair are able to move forward amicably, Salah will be expected to start on the bench again as Slot is trying his 4-4-2 formation. Salah will depart for AFCON after making a late cameo, signalling all is well. Conor Bradley is suspended for the game after picking up 5 yellow cards. It will push one of Curtis Jones or Szoboszlai to the right-back spot, as Joe Gomez will be wary of starting two in a row again. With Cody Gakpo injured, the left wing spot is up for grabs. If Slot opts for a two-striker formation, expect Florian Wirtz to grab that spot. If the manager goes for a single striker setup, there might be a chance for Federico Chiesa to get a rare start if he recovers from his illness.

Predicted Lineups: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Isak, Ekitike

Brighton team news

FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-WEST HAMGetty Images

Brighton has plenty of injuries to contend with. Kaoru Mitoma is a major question mark as he struggles with a foot injury. Yasin Ayari, Tom Watson are marked doubtful as Adam Webster, James Milner, Solly March and Stefanos Tzimas are all ruled out. This will allow Huzeler to pretty much field an unchanged XI that took on Brighton.

Predicted Lineups: Verbruggen; Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Gomez; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck

Form

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

LIV

Last 5 matches

BHA

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

11

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

The Last Meeting

Liverpool were in party mode when they visited the Seagulls in gameweek 37 of the previous campaign. They were preparing for the coronation and did not bother to win a game of football. Harvey Elliott gave them the lead, but Ayari cancelled the advantage before Szoboszlai put them back up again. In the second half, Mitoma scored midway through it, and Jack Hinshelwood completed the comeback by scoring a late winner. The Seagulls secured a famous home victory.

Standings

Useful links

