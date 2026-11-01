Liverpool vs Arsenal: The tactics board - Kai Havertz proves the difference as Mikel Arteta wins the central duel

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Arsenal secured a disciplined 1-0 victory at Anfield through a clinical Kai Havertz strike and a masterclass in defensive organisation. Mikel Arteta’s side successfully nullified Liverpool’s high-octane build-up, restricting the hosts to just four shots on target despite conceding the lion's share of possession.

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This was a fixture defined by spatial control and the suppression of transition. Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool entered the contest aiming to exploit the half-spaces and overwhelm Arsenal with a fluid 4-2-3-1 that often resembled a 3-2-5 in possession. By pushing Milos Kerkez high and asking Florian Wirtz to float between the lines, Iraola sought to pull Arsenal’s defensive block out of shape, creating avenues for Alexander Isak to exploit the depth. The objective was clear: high-intensity pressing to force errors and rapid verticality to punish them.

Conversely, Arteta prioritised central compactness and structural discipline. Knowing the volatility of Anfield, Arsenal operated in a highly coordinated 4-2-3-1 that transitioned into a mid-block 4-4-2 when Liverpool’s centre-backs had the ball. The strategy was not to dominate the ball - as evidenced by their 44% possession - but to control the zones where Liverpool are most dangerous. By deploying Declan Rice and Bruno Guimaraes as a double pivot, Arteta erected a barrier that effectively quarantined Liverpool’s creative engines, allowing Havertz to act as the primary outlet in transition.

Liverpool's tactical setup

Iraola opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation that relied heavily on the technical proficiency of Alexis Mac Allister and the teenage Trey Nyoni in the pivot. The tactical blueprint was designed to invite Arsenal’s press before bypassing it with diagonal balls to the flanks, particularly targeting the width provided by Bradley Barcola and Cody Gakpo. Liverpool’s build-up pattern involved Virgil van Dijk acting as the primary distributor, looking to find Wirtz in the pockets. However, the pressing triggers - usually activated when the ball was played into Arsenal’s full-backs - were frequently bypassed by David Raya’s long distribution.

Defensively, Liverpool maintained a high line, with Ronald Araujo and van Dijk tasked with managing the space behind them. The plan was to squeeze the game into the middle third, but the lack of pressure on Rice in the 16th minute proved fatal. Despite Liverpool’s 56% possession and 18 total shots, their inability to generate high-quality chances was a direct result of their predictable wide delivery. With 33 crosses attempted, Liverpool fell into the trap of playing around the Arsenal block rather than through it. The host's xG of 1.31 suggests they created moments of danger, but only registering four shot on target highlights a significant failure in the final third execution against a well-drilled low block.

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Arsenal's tactical setup

Arteta’s side mirrored the 4-2-3-1 formation but with vastly different functional roles. The key was the defensive screening provided by Rice and Guimaraes. Their primary instruction was to shadow Wirtz and prevent Mac Allister from dictate play. Arsenal’s defensive shape was exemplary; they recorded 26 interceptions, illustrating their ability to read Liverpool’s passing lanes. Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori remained vertically compact, ensuring Isak had no room to turn or run into channels. This forced Liverpool wide, where Arsenal felt comfortable defending the box.

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In possession, Arsenal were direct and purposeful. The winning goal in the 16th minute was a tactical archetype: Rice finding the space to provide the assist for Havertz, who exploited a momentary lapse in Liverpool’s central marking. Havertz functioned as a 'false nine' who could drop deep to create a midfield overload or push onto the last man to stretch the defense. By utilising Noni Madueke and Christos Tzolis as hardworking wingers who tracked back diligently, Arteta ensured that Liverpool’s full-backs, particularly Kerkez, were never allowed to create two-on-one situations. It was a performance of supreme tactical maturity, prioritising the scoreline over aesthetic dominance.

The tactical chess match

The decisive battle took place in the 'Zone 14' area - the space just outside the penalty box. Liverpool’s system is designed to feed Wirtz in this area, but Arteta’s decision to use a double pivot of Rice and Guimaraes effectively shuttered this corridor. The statistical evidence is stark: despite 18 shots, Liverpool only managed four efforts on target. This indicates that while Liverpool could reach the final third, they were forced into low-probability shots from distance or headers under extreme pressure.

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Arteta won the tactical battle by identifying that Liverpool’s greatest weakness under Iraola is their vulnerability to patient, vertical counters. By conceding possession, Arsenal drew Liverpool’s mid-block forward, creating the very space Havertz needed for the opening goal. Once ahead, Arsenal’s switch to a deeper block dared Liverpool to beat them in the air - a challenge Gabriel and Calafiori met with 17 clearances. Iraola’s insistence on crossing (33 total) played directly into Arsenal’s hands, representing a failure to adapt to the physical profile of the Gunners' backline.

In-game adjustments

Iraola recognized the stagnation of his attack relatively early. In the 59th minute, he replaced Nyoni with Dominik Szoboszlai, attempting to add more athleticism and direct running to the midfield. Further changes in the 67th and 81st minutes saw the introduction of Rio Ngumoha, Kostas Tsimikas, and Lewis Koumas. These substitutions shifted Liverpool toward a more aggressive, almost 4-2-4 shape in the closing stages. While this increased the volume of pressure, it did not improve the quality of chances, as Arsenal’s structure remained unyielding.

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Arteta’s responses were purely reactive and aimed at preservation. The introduction of Myles Lewis-Skelly for Guimaraes in the 62nd minute fortified the left side, though the youngster’s yellow card in the 72nd minute added tension. Arteta later moved to a five-man defense by bringing on Piero Hincapie for Havertz in the 84th minute, effectively killing the game. The substitution of Mikel Merino for Martin Oedegaard in the 88th minute further reinforced the central block. These tweaks ensured that despite Liverpool’s late flurry of corners, David Raya was rarely forced into a difficult save, perfectly executing the game-state management Arteta demanded.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the match was decided by Arsenal’s superior defensive floor and Liverpool’s lack of a 'Plan B' when central avenues were blocked. Arteta’s tactical gamble to cede the ball and rely on structural integrity paid dividends, as Liverpool’s 18 shots yielded almost no genuine threat. The 16th-minute goal from Havertz allowed Arsenal to retreat into a shape that Liverpool simply could not dismantle. By forcing the hosts into wide areas and winning the aerial duel in the box, Arsenal’s tactical discipline turned Anfield from a cauldron into a stalemate, securing a vital three points.