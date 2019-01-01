Liverpool starlet Paul Glatzel signs first professional contract

The 18-year-old has been in prolific form at youth level this season, scoring 23 goals for the Reds

’s teenage striker Paul Glatzel has signed his first professional contract with the Reds.

The prolific forward turned 18 on Wednesday, and has celebrated by putting pen to paper on a long-term deal with the club.

Glatzel, who was born in Liverpool to German parents, joined the Reds as an Under-9s player and has caught the eye as captain of Barry Lewtas’ Under-18 side this season.

He has scored 22 goals already at that level, and on Monday night notched his first for Neil Critchley’s Under-23 team, the winner in a 2 clash at West Ham.

Speaking to Goal recently, Lewtas discussed the youngster’s rise through the ranks at Kirkby.

“He’s had real tough luck with injuries, but hopefully that’s behind him now,” Lewtas said. “He had a double leg-break having a kickabout with his mates when he was 15, which obviously set him back.

“We think the world of him here, and to have those setbacks at the time he did, it was really tough for him. He’s bounced back brilliantly this season.”

Earlier this week, Liverpool confirmed that another promising youngster, Adam Lewis, had penned a new deal. The 19-year-old left-back trained with Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad during the recent trip to Marbella, and is hoping for a permanent promotion to Melwood in the summer.