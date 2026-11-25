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Liverpool strengthened their position in the Champions League on Wednesday. Three days after thrashing Manchester United 4-0, they professionally dispatched Club Brugge 3-0 at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Manager Andoni Iraola kept Virgil van Dijk on the bench with this weekend's Merseyside derby against Everton in mind. Jeremie Frimpong started, while Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch were absent through injury.

The visitors put Club Brugge's defence under pressure from the start, and the hosts made a mistake after almost 15 minutes. Aleksander Isak fired Liverpool into a 1-0 lead from close range.

Club Brugge refused to fold, with Felix Lemarechal and Joaquin Seys both posing a threat. Carlos Forbs, who recently scored against PSV, looked to cause problems down the right. The hosts could not find an equaliser before half-time.

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Liverpool pushed to take control after the break, but the lively Rio Ngumoha shot narrowly wide. Yann Sommer had looked unconvincing for the opening goal, but he made an excellent save from Isak at close range after a superb pass from Dominik Szoboszlai.

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Club Brugge still hoped for a good result and were unlucky when Alisson Becker produced a fine save to deny Lemarechal. Late on, Iraola brought on Van Dijk for Frimpong to protect Liverpool's narrow lead.

Instead, Liverpool doubled their lead in the closing stages. Florian Wirtz struck from the edge of the penalty area, sending the ball in off the post beyond the helpless Sommer.

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Liverpool held firm in the final minutes before Isak made it 3-0 on the counter-attack, taking them to 12 points from five matches. It was a fine dress rehearsal for Sunday's always fiercely contested derby against Everton.