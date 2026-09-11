Liverpool manager reveals the biggest challenge facing Araujo after his standout display against Atletico

From a player who suffered a psychological crisis and took a break at Barcelona, to a star making the difference at Liverpool with a backheel pass. This is a story of revival. Its hero is the Uruguayan Ronald Araujo, who stole the spotlight in the top-of-the-table clash against Atletico Madrid.

Araujo, on loan from Barcelona to Liverpool with a 55 million euro buy option, was one of Liverpool's standout stars in the thrilling 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid last Wednesday. He created the equaliser for Szoboszlai with a magical backheel pass, confirming his strong start and establishing himself as a key figure in the side.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola praised the major role his defender has played in the opening weeks, especially after deploying him at right-back in the two matches he started.

"I think Ronald is used to playing in important matches," Iraola told Spain's "Mundo Deportivo". "He is used to playing in the Champions League, competing for titles and playing for a big club. His outstanding performance also helps him."

The Spanish manager went on to praise the player's versatility. "In the Nottingham Forest and Newcastle matches it was difficult for him to start as a substitute in central defence, but he came on and delivered a good performance and we scored a goal with him on the pitch. Perhaps that gave him confidence, then when he got the chance to start, even in a position he had played in before, even if it is not his usual position, he delivered a superb performance."

Iraola also revealed the human side of Araujo's adaptation, after a difficult year at Barcelona in which he was forced to take a break to address a mental health problem.

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"For him, perhaps the biggest challenge was the language, as he does not speak English, so adapting to a new country is sometimes difficult," he explained. "But he has good support in the dressing room."

Iraola concluded: "I think this change, even if it was only a psychological change, helped him a lot, given that he has been playing for Barcelona for many years, and I think he needed this kind of change."