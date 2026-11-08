Liverpool are holding off on their final decision over signing Ronald Araujo until the season is out, despite the Uruguayan's impressive form since arriving on loan from Barcelona last summer. The club's hierarchy would rather wait before deciding whether to trigger the purchase clause written into the player's contract.

The loan runs until 30 June 2027, with a non-mandatory option to buy worth 47 million pounds, roughly 55 million euros. That is a hefty sum, and it is exactly why the club are pushing the call back to the end of the campaign, even though earlier reports suggested a deal could be struck sooner.

Araujo has impressed under Spanish coach Andoni Iraola. He has featured in 15 matches across all competitions and become a central figure in the side, with the staff deploying him mostly at right-back, though he has also slotted into the heart of defence in some games.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", satisfaction reigns at Anfield over his contribution. Regular minutes have restored his confidence, and he has chipped in with decisive goals for his new club. He was also named Liverpool's player of the month for October, a measure of the mark he has made since walking through the door.

Those calculations could shift in the coming weeks. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez could both leave during the current year, opening a gap at centre-back and handing Araujo a bigger opportunity to stay, especially as that position carries real weight in the club's thinking.

Araujo, for his part, wants to wait until the summer before settling on his next move. He knows Barcelona are watching his situation closely, with his contract at the Camp Nou still running until 2032, so there is nothing to suggest his future will be resolved any time soon.