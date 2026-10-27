Liverpool vs Chelsea EFL Cup Match Preview

Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Anfield

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, 28 October at 17:00 EST and 19:00 GMT. Can Andoni Iraola's side extend their good recent run of results and performances?

Iraola has Liverpool purring, finally

The Reds have won four consecutive matches across all competitions, most recently beating an impressive Brighton side to claim their first EPL win at Anfield this term. Included in this sequence of successes are wins against LASK and Brentford on the road, and a 4-3 home win over Villarreal in the Champions League. Iraola will want to address Liverpool's porousness at the back, his side only has one shutout in their last five outings.

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Big-money signings Isak, Barcola starting to deliver

Swedish striker Alexander Isak notched his sixth goal of the campaign against the Seagulls, while recent recruit Bradley Barcola laid the goal on for the ex-Newcastle man.

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Chelsea have the Blues ahead of Anfield trip

Chelsea lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last time out, only Spurs' second EPL win at Stamford Bridge in 37 attempts. It's a result that won't go down with Blues supporters, needless to say. Chelsea's unpredictability of late can be summed up by two defeats, two wins and a draw in their last five in the Premier League.

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Key stats, injury news, suspensions

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five home meetings with Chelsea.

Cole Palmer is suspended for Chelsea following his red card against Tottenham, while Emi Martinez and Joao Pedro remain sidelined with injuries.

Likely XIs

Liverpool (4231): Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Chelsea (3421): Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Hato; Quenda, Rogers; Welbeck.

Team news & squads

Andoni Iraola takes charge of Liverpool for this Carabao Cup fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension details are available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Xabi Alonso leads Chelsea into this tie, but similarly, no squad details, injury news, or suspension information has been confirmed at this point. Further team news is expected to be released ahead of the match.

Form

Liverpool head into this fixture in strong form, recording four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their only defeat in that run came against Manchester City, a 3-0 loss in the Premier League on October 11. Since then, the Reds have won four straight, including a 3-6 victory at LASK in the Champions League and a 4-3 win over Villarreal. Across those five matches, Liverpool scored 16 goals and conceded 9, reflecting an attacking output that has been prolific if occasionally open at the back. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton on October 25.

Chelsea have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on October 24. Prior to that, they beat Bournemouth 5-1 and won 2-0 at Everton, but also suffered a 3-0 loss to Brentford earlier in the run. Chelsea drew 2-2 with Hull City in their fifth match, giving them a mixed picture of form heading into this cup tie.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Premier League on May 9, 2026, when Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1 at Anfield. Before that, Chelsea won 2-1 at home in October 2025 and 3-1 at home in May 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Liverpool have won two, Chelsea have won two, and there has been one draw. The only previous Carabao Cup meeting in the dataset ended in a 1-0 win for Liverpool at Chelsea in February 2024.