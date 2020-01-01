Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi and Suarez to link up in Miami

star Odsonne Edouard has been told he can leave the club before his contract expires but not join Milan in January, reports the Daily Record.

The French striker was informed by Celtic they will cash in on him prior to his deal running out in the summer of 2022 but they will not let him leave in January with their hopes of winning 10 Scottish titles in a row hanging by the balance.

Edouard has scored 10 goals and snared four assists for the Hoops in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.