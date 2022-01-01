Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Everton vs Chelsea, West Ham vs Arsenal, plus Barcelona & Serie A title race

GOAL brings you live updates from across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Milan vs Fiorentina also underway

2022-05-01T13:02:25.525Z

Milan and Fiorentina have also kicked off at San Siro, with the former looking for three points to extend their lead at the top of Serie A.

Kick-off at Goodison Park & the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

2022-05-01T13:00:48.181Z

Chelsea's clash with Everton and Spurs' encounter against Leicester are both now underway!

Pressure building on Lampard at Everton

2022-05-01T12:44:45.582Z

Frank Lampard will come up against his former club when Chelsea arrive at Goodison Park today, with Everton in dire need of three points after Burnley's win over Watford on Saturday.

The Toffees are now five points behind Burnley and Leeds in 18th, and defeat against the Blues would leave them on the brink of relegation with only five fixtures left to play thereafter.

Conte brings up Premier League ton

2022-05-01T12:41:37.837Z

Antonio Conte is set to appear on the touchline for his 100th Premier League game this afternoon, having previously taken in a title-winning spell at Chelsea.

The Italian tactician is the fourth man to reach that milestone in 2021-22 after Ralph Hasenhüttl, Graham Potter and Dean Smith, all of whom marked the occasion with losses.

Watch: Sakala equalises for Rangers vs Celtic

2022-05-01T12:33:51.660Z

Juventus seal Venezia win

2022-05-01T12:28:17.700Z

Juventus have picked up a hard-fought home win over Serie A's bottom club Venezia, and now sit five points behind leaders Milan.

Bonucci opened the scoring in the first half but the visitors found an equaliser through Mattia Aramu in the 71st minute to silence the home crowd.

Juve had the last word, though, with Bonucci bundling home his second of the game five minutes later.

Everton fans set off fireworks outside Chelsea hotel

2022-05-01T12:24:39.363Z

Everton fans are doing their best to aid the club’s bid for Premier League survival, with fans letting off early-morning fireworks outside Chelsea’s hotel before greeting the Toffees’ team bus to Goodison Park with a passionate display of support.

Followers of the Merseyside outfit gathered outside their stadium hours before kick-off on Sunday, with it decided that a show of unity was required in order to try and inspire those that have to take to the field.

Thomas Tuchel’s visitors could be forgiven for feeling a little bleary-eyed when they lock horns with a club stuck inside the top-flight drop zone, with the Blues struggling to get a good night’s sleep while out on the road.

You can watch a video of the scenes outside Chelsea's hotel here.

Conte explains decision to drop Kulusevski

2022-05-01T12:20:52.231Z

Kulusevski is a surprise absentee from Tottenham's starting XI today given his form since joining the club on loan from Juventus in January, but Conte has insisted he has not been dropped based on performance.

"It's rotation. When you have the possibility to change good players, you do. It is a normal rotation," the Spurs boss told reporters ahead of kick-off.

Conte added on Tottenham's failure to register a shot on target in their last two games: "We try to work because we have not had a shot on target, usually we are able to score goals and create chances."

Spurs team news: Conte starts Moura over Kulusevski

2022-05-01T12:08:14.698Z

Watch: Jota gives Celtic half-time lead over Rangers

2022-05-01T11:59:50.057Z

Juventus leading Venezia in early Serie A kick-off

2022-05-01T11:56:08.383Z

Juventus still have faint hopes of winning the Serie A title, and will move to within five points of leaders Milan if they beat Venezia today, at least until their rivals play later.

The Turin outfit are well on their way to three points heading into the final 20 minutes of the game, with a seventh-minute goal from Leandro Bonucci proving to the difference between the two sides at the Allianz Stadium so far.

Top-four race heats up

2022-05-01T11:55:00.000Z

Arsenal begin the day sitting in the final Champions League spot on 60 points, six behind third-placed Chelsea and just two ahead of arch-rivals Tottenham.

Spurs will move into the top four if they beat Leicester and put real pressure on the Gunners before their meeting with West Ham, who can move up to sixth if they win the London derby clash.

Today's order of play 📺

2022-05-01T11:49:48.000Z

Football on today

Here are the main fixtures taking place on Sunday, May 1 (UK kick-off times):

Premier League

Everton vs Chelsea (14:00)

Spurs vs Leicester (14:00)

West Ham vs Arsenal (16:30)

Serie A

Milan vs Fiorentina (14:00)

Udinese vs Inter (17:00)

La Liga

Barcelona vs Inter (20:00)

Which game are you looking forward to most?

Welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog! ⚽️

2022-05-01T11:45:00.000Z

Good afternoon and welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog! brace yourselves for another day of exciting action from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as we provide you with up-to-the-minute news and talking points through to the evening.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are all due to play in the English top-flight with the top-four race now nearing its conclusion, while the battle for the Serie A title race will also continue with Inter and Milan both facing crucial fixtures.

Barcelona will complete the day's action later on, with Xavi looking to get his side back on track after a surprise defeat to Rayo Vallecano last time out.

Stay tuned!