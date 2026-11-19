How to watch Zulte Waregem vs Royal Antwerp with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Elindus Arena

Zulte Waregem host Royal Antwerp at the Elindus Arena in Waregem in a First Division A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Michael Beale's side come into this match in difficult form, having lost three consecutive league games and conceded ten goals across that run. A home crowd will be hoping for a reaction after a 4-1 defeat to St. Truiden in their most recent outing.

Antwerp, managed by Marvin Compper, are not in much better shape. They sit 13th in the table, one place above their hosts, and have won just one of their last four league matches.

The visitors' last league result was a 2-2 draw at Lommel, a point that did little to ease pressure on a squad that was hammered 5-1 by Westerlo earlier in October.

With both sides separated by a single place in the standings and desperate for points, this fixture carries a sharp edge that the table position alone makes plain.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Zulte Waregem vs Royal Antwerp, including kick-off time, team news, and recent form.

Team news & squads