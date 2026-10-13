International Coverage

How to watch Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 14:45 SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and West Bromwich Albion will kick off at 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Form

Wrexham have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches, scoring five goals and conceding nine in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Derby County, and their only win in the sequence came against Southampton, where they won 2-1. A 6-0 defeat to West Ham United stands out as the low point of this run, though draws against Burnley and Swansea City on either side of that result show some resilience.

West Brom have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Championship games. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City, and they also lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the same period. The Baggies did win back-to-back games against Derby County and Watford, suggesting their form has been inconsistent rather than in freefall.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in the Championship in recent history, with both matches producing goals and no dominant side emerging. The most recent meeting, in April 2026, ended 2-2 at The Hawthorns. Before that, Wrexham hosted West Brom in August 2025, with the Baggies winning 3-2 at SToK Cae Ras. West Brom hold the edge across the two recorded meetings, but the margins have been tight and both fixtures were decided in open, attacking games.

Standings

West Brom sit ninth in the Championship table, placing them within reach of the play-off positions, while Wrexham are 15th, making this a fixture with contrasting motivations — the visitors chasing a push toward the top six, the hosts looking to move away from the bottom half.