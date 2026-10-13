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Championship
team-logoWrexham
SToK Cae Ras
team-logoWest Bromwich Albion
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Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion
Wrexham
West Bromwich Albion
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Ireland

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

United Kingdom

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 10
SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and West Bromwich Albion will kick off at 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion lineups

5-3-2
Wrexham crest
Wrexham
WRE
page.match.formation.title
West Bromwich Albion crest
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
4-4-1-1
team-logoA. PattersonZ. VynerZ. VynerC. DoyleC. Doyleteam-logoJ. EkomieD. HyamD. HyamI. KaboreI. KaboreG. DobsonG. DobsonO. RathboneO. Rathboneteam-logoB. WhitemanC. O'HareC. O'HareK. MooreK. MooreM. O'LearyM. O'LearyC. MephamC. MephamG. CampbellG. Campbellteam-logoC. StylesB. PereiraB. PereiraH. WhitwellH. WhitwellT. CollyerT. Collyerteam-logoI. PriceJ. MolumbyJ. MolumbyR. NzingoulaR. Nzingoulateam-logoB. Stewart
West Bromwich Albion crest
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
5-3-2
Wrexham

Starting XI

West Bromwich Albion

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Parkinson
  • J. Morrison

Form

WRE

WRE - Form

SWA
D0-0
BUR
D1-1
WHU
L6-0
SOU
W2-1
DER
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
WBA

WBA - Form

WAT
W1-0
DER
W0-1
QPR
D1-1
WOL
L1-0
BIR
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Wrexham have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches, scoring five goals and conceding nine in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Derby County, and their only win in the sequence came against Southampton, where they won 2-1. A 6-0 defeat to West Ham United stands out as the low point of this run, though draws against Burnley and Swansea City on either side of that result show some resilience.

West Brom have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Championship games. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City, and they also lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the same period. The Baggies did win back-to-back games against Derby County and Watford, suggesting their form has been inconsistent rather than in freefall.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

WrexhamDrawWest Bromwich Albion
0
1
1
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
2
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
2
FT
Championship
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
2
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
3
FT
4Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

The two clubs have met twice in the Championship in recent history, with both matches producing goals and no dominant side emerging. The most recent meeting, in April 2026, ended 2-2 at The Hawthorns. Before that, Wrexham hosted West Brom in August 2025, with the Baggies winning 3-2 at SToK Cae Ras. West Brom hold the edge across the two recorded meetings, but the margins have been tight and both fixtures were decided in open, attacking games.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106311913+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511611+517
W
W
D
W
L
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
5
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141615+116
L
W
W
W
D
7
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
8
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
9
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
94231614+214
L
L
W
W
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
11
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
12
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
95222010+1013
W
L
W
W
D
13
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
14
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
10343913-413
L
D
L
D
D
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
93331211+112
W
L
L
W
L
16
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
9324711-411
L
L
W
W
D
18
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
19
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
102441518-310
W
W
D
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
93061719-29
L
L
L
W
W
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
8224911-28
L
D
D
W
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
9135815-76
D
D
L
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118819-114
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

West Brom sit ninth in the Championship table, placing them within reach of the play-off positions, while Wrexham are 15th, making this a fixture with contrasting motivations — the visitors chasing a push toward the top six, the hosts looking to move away from the bottom half.

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