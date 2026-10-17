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Championship
team-logoWrexham
SToK Cae Ras
team-logoPreston North End
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Wrexham vs Preston North End: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Wrexham vs Preston North End
Wrexham
Preston North End
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

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How to watch Wrexham vs Preston North End with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Championship - Game Week 11
SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Preston North End will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Preston North End today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Wrexham vs Preston North End Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Parkinson

Phil Parkinson takes charge of Wrexham for this Championship fixture, though the club has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the match. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Graham Alexander leads Preston North End into this fixture, with the away side similarly yet to confirm their projected XI. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors, and supporters should check back for updates as the match approaches.

Form

WRE

WRE - Form

BUR
D1-1
WHU
L6-0
SOU
W2-1
DER
D1-1
WBA
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
PNE

PNE - Form

WAT
L2-1
LIN
L0-1
QPR
D2-2
MIL
L0-1
BIR
L4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Wrexham head into this match having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Championship outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, and the only win in that run came against Southampton, when they edged it 2-1. A 6-0 loss to West Ham United represents the low point of that sequence, and across the five matches Wrexham scored five goals while conceding ten.

Preston arrive with a run of form that makes for difficult reading. Alexander's side have lost four of their last five, including a 4-0 defeat to Birmingham City in their most recent outing and a 1-0 loss to Millwall before that. Their only points came from a 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers. Preston scored just five goals across those five matches and conceded nine, a return that underlines the scale of their current difficulties.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

WrexhamDrawPreston North End
2
2
1
Championship
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
2
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
1
FT
Championship
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
1
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
2
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
3
FT
League One
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
1
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
0
FT
League One
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
0
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
0
FT
6Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The two sides met most recently in December 2025, when Wrexham won 2-1 at SToK Cae Ras in the Championship. Earlier that same month, Preston and Wrexham drew 1-1 at Preston in the reverse fixture. Across the three most recent competitive meetings, which also include a 3-2 Wrexham win at Preston in the Carabao Cup in August 2025, Wrexham have the better of the recent record, with two wins and one draw from those three encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106312014+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
105412912+1719
W
D
D
W
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511711+617
W
W
D
W
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
10451159+617
W
D
D
D
D
6
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
105231815+317
W
L
L
W
W
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
106222110+1116
W
W
L
W
W
9
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141716+116
L
W
W
W
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
12
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
13
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
103521013-314
D
D
L
D
D
14
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
103341414012
L
W
L
L
W
16
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
93241213-111
W
L
D
D
W
17
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
10325717-1011
L
L
L
W
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
103071720-39
L
L
L
L
W
21
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
10136919-106
L
D
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118820-124
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Wrexham sit 17th and Preston North End are 24th, placing both clubs in the lower half of the division with work to do to move clear of the relegation places.

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