International Coverage

How to watch Wrexham vs Preston North End with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 11 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Preston North End will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Preston North End today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Phil Parkinson takes charge of Wrexham for this Championship fixture, though the club has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the match. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Graham Alexander leads Preston North End into this fixture, with the away side similarly yet to confirm their projected XI. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors, and supporters should check back for updates as the match approaches.

Form

Wrexham head into this match having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Championship outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, and the only win in that run came against Southampton, when they edged it 2-1. A 6-0 loss to West Ham United represents the low point of that sequence, and across the five matches Wrexham scored five goals while conceding ten.

Preston arrive with a run of form that makes for difficult reading. Alexander's side have lost four of their last five, including a 4-0 defeat to Birmingham City in their most recent outing and a 1-0 loss to Millwall before that. Their only points came from a 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers. Preston scored just five goals across those five matches and conceded nine, a return that underlines the scale of their current difficulties.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently in December 2025, when Wrexham won 2-1 at SToK Cae Ras in the Championship. Earlier that same month, Preston and Wrexham drew 1-1 at Preston in the reverse fixture. Across the three most recent competitive meetings, which also include a 3-2 Wrexham win at Preston in the Carabao Cup in August 2025, Wrexham have the better of the recent record, with two wins and one draw from those three encounters.

Standings

In the Championship table, Wrexham sit 17th and Preston North End are 24th, placing both clubs in the lower half of the division with work to do to move clear of the relegation places.