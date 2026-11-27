How to watch Wrexham vs Portsmouth with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

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Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 18 28 Nov 2026 - 10:00 SToK Cae Ras

Wrexham host Portsmouth at SToK Cae Ras in a Championship fixture between two sides who have both found a degree of consistency in recent weeks.

Phil Parkinson's team arrive after a 1-1 draw with Bristol City. That result followed a 1-0 win at Lincoln City, and Wrexham have lost just one of their last five league games.

The Red Dragons have kept the scoreboard tight at home and away alike. A 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough earlier this month showed they can be clinical when the chances come.

John Mousinho's Portsmouth travel north in good spirits. Pompey beat West Ham United 1-0 in their latest outing, a result that strengthened their position in the top half.

Before that, they drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers and lost 2-1 to Stoke City. A 3-1 win over Swansea City and a goalless draw with Burnley complete a solid run.

The sides split the points in last season's two meetings, with Wrexham winning the most recent one at home. Both clubs will see this as a chance to move up the table.

Here is how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for Wrexham vs Portsmouth is not currently available. This section will be updated with TV channel and live stream options once the details are confirmed.

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