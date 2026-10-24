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Championship
team-logoWolverhampton Wanderers
Molineux Stadium
team-logoWatford
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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
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Watford
Championship
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Match Preview

crest
Championship - Game Week 12
Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Watford at Molineux Stadium in the Championship, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into this fixture.

Wolves, managed by Cesar Peixoto, arrive on the back of a hard-fought win at Turf Moor, where they came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1. That result gave them a measure of confidence after back-to-back defeats to Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough earlier in the month.

Sitting seventh in the Championship table, Wolves are within striking distance of the automatic promotion places. A home win would keep them in contention with the division's frontrunners.

Watford arrive in a far less comfortable position. Alessio Dionisi's side sit twentieth in the standings, and their recent form makes grim reading. Four defeats from their last five matches, including a 5-1 loss to Cardiff City, have left the club looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

The Hornets did register a win over Charlton Athletic last time out, which offered brief relief, but the consistency required to climb the table has been absent throughout the campaign.

Molineux has been a difficult ground for visiting sides, and Watford will need to show a level of defensive resilience they have rarely produced this season to take anything from this match.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture.

Team news & squads

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Peixoto

Cesar Peixoto has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for Wolves ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Watford, Alessio Dionisi is similarly yet to confirm his squad selections, with no injury or suspension data currently provided. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

WOL

WOL - Form

WBA
W1-0
MID
L1-0
BOL
L1-3
BUR
W1-2
POR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
WAT

WAT - Form

STK
L1-2
BRC
L1-0
BUR
L0-4
CAC
L5-1
CHA
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Wolves head into this match with a mixed but improving record across their last five Championship outings, picking up two wins, one draw, and suffering two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth, following the 2-1 victory at Burnley that preceded it. They did suffer a heavy 3-1 loss to Bolton Wanderers during that run, which remains a concern. Across those five matches, Wolves have scored five goals and conceded five.

Watford's form tells a starkly different story. They have won just one of their last five Championship matches, losing the other four. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic, but that followed a 5-1 defeat to Cardiff City. The Hornets have scored nine goals in that period but conceded twelve, a defensive record that will worry Dionisi heading into a road trip to Molineux.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Wolverhampton WanderersDrawWatford
4
0
1
Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
4
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
0
FT
Premier League
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
0
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
FT
Premier League
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
2
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
FT
Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
0
FT
Premier League
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
FT
11Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2022 in the Premier League, when Wolves ran out convincing 4-0 winners at Molineux. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, Wolves have won four times to Watford's one, with the Hornets' sole victory coming in January 2020 when they won 2-1 at Vicarage Road. Wolves have been the dominant side in this fixture, scoring thirteen goals to Watford's four across those five meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
127412717+1025
W
D
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
11722168+823
L
W
W
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
116413012+1822
W
W
D
D
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
115512011+920
W
W
W
D
W
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
116231512+320
W
W
L
L
D
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
116141816+219
W
L
W
W
W
7
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
115331916+318
D
W
L
L
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
116322110+1117
D
W
W
L
W
9
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
114521512+317
L
W
D
D
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
114341716+115
L
W
W
D
W
11
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
114341514+115
W
L
W
L
L
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
114341818015
D
L
W
D
D
13
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
114341414015
D
W
W
L
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
113531516-114
W
L
D
W
L
15
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
114251215-314
L
L
D
W
L
16
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
113531015-514
L
D
D
L
D
17
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
124261623-714
L
D
W
L
W
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
11335919-1012
D
L
L
L
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
112541817+111
D
W
L
W
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
113261019-911
W
L
L
L
L
21
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
113081721-49
L
L
L
L
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
11137920-116
L
L
D
D
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
11119924-154
L
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

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