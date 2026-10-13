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Championship
team-logoWolverhampton Wanderers
Molineux Stadium
team-logoBolton Wanderers
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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bolton Wanderers
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisa.fi/viihde

Great Britain

Sky Sports+

skysports.com

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

Ireland Republic

Sky Sports+

skysports.com

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

viaplay.com/nl-nl

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

USA

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 10
Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bolton Wanderers will kick off at 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers lineups

4-2-3-1
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
page.match.formation.title
Bolton Wanderers crest
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
4-2-3-1
J. SaJ. SaH. BuenoH. BuenoL. KrejciL. KrejciN. DjigaN. DjigaK. TrippierK. TrippierJ. BellegardeJ. BellegardeJ. JamesJ. JamesM. ManeM. ManeF. LopezF. LopezAndreAndreA. ArmstrongA. ArmstrongG. BazunuG. Bazunuteam-logoG. Larrazabalteam-logoE. ToalL. BruntL. BruntA. FamewoA. FamewoS. Iling-JuniorS. Iling-Juniorteam-logoE. Erhahonteam-logoT. Galeteam-logoA. Itoteam-logoJ. Sheehanteam-logoT. Bair
Bolton Wanderers crest
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
4-2-3-1
Wolverhampton Wanderers

Starting XI

Bolton Wanderers

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Peixoto
  • S. Schumacher

Form

WOL

WOL - Form

BIR
D2-2
SHU
W0-1
EVE
L1-0
WBA
W1-0
MID
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BOL

BOL - Form

MIL
L4-0
WHU
L2-3
CAC
W1-0
NOR
W3-4
STK
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Wolves have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the Championship, and they also fell to a 1-0 loss against Everton in the Carabao Cup. On the positive side, Peixoto's side beat Sheffield United 1-0 away from home and followed that with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion. They drew 2-2 with Birmingham City in the earliest of the five fixtures, giving them a total of five goals scored and four conceded across the run.

Bolton have won two and lost three of their last five, scoring ten goals but conceding nine in the process. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City, and they were beaten 3-2 by West Ham United and 4-0 by Millwall earlier in the period. The wins came against Cardiff City, 1-0, and Norwich City in a high-scoring 4-3 away victory. Bolton have shown attacking intent in patches but have struggled for defensive consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Wolverhampton WanderersDrawBolton Wanderers
2
2
1
Championship
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
0
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
4
FT
Championship
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
5
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
1
FT
Championship
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
2
FT
Championship
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
2
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
FT
Championship
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
2
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
FT
14Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2018, when Wolves won 4-0 at Bolton in a Championship fixture. Across the five previous head-to-head matches on record, Wolves have the stronger overall return, with that 4-0 win and a 5-1 home victory in November 2017 standing as their most dominant results. Bolton claimed a 2-1 win at home in September 2015, while the other two meetings ended level, both finishing 2-2.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106311913+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511611+517
W
W
D
W
L
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
5
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141615+116
L
W
W
W
D
7
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
8
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
9
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
94231614+214
L
L
W
W
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
11
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
12
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
95222010+1013
W
L
W
W
D
13
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
14
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
10343913-413
L
D
L
D
D
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
93331211+112
W
L
L
W
L
16
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
9324711-411
L
L
W
W
D
18
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
19
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
102441518-310
W
W
D
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
93061719-29
L
L
L
W
W
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
8224911-28
L
D
D
W
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
9135815-76
D
D
L
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118819-114
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

Wolves sit fifth in the Championship, firmly in the mix for a play-off place and within reach of the automatic promotion spots. Bolton are seventeenth, occupying a position that leaves them looking nervously downward rather than up, making this trip to Molineux a fixture they need to approach with urgency.

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