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How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bolton Wanderers will kick off at 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bolton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Form

Wolves have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the Championship, and they also fell to a 1-0 loss against Everton in the Carabao Cup. On the positive side, Peixoto's side beat Sheffield United 1-0 away from home and followed that with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion. They drew 2-2 with Birmingham City in the earliest of the five fixtures, giving them a total of five goals scored and four conceded across the run.

Bolton have won two and lost three of their last five, scoring ten goals but conceding nine in the process. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City, and they were beaten 3-2 by West Ham United and 4-0 by Millwall earlier in the period. The wins came against Cardiff City, 1-0, and Norwich City in a high-scoring 4-3 away victory. Bolton have shown attacking intent in patches but have struggled for defensive consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2018, when Wolves won 4-0 at Bolton in a Championship fixture. Across the five previous head-to-head matches on record, Wolves have the stronger overall return, with that 4-0 win and a 5-1 home victory in November 2017 standing as their most dominant results. Bolton claimed a 2-1 win at home in September 2015, while the other two meetings ended level, both finishing 2-2.

Standings

Wolves sit fifth in the Championship, firmly in the mix for a play-off place and within reach of the automatic promotion spots. Bolton are seventeenth, occupying a position that leaves them looking nervously downward rather than up, making this trip to Molineux a fixture they need to approach with urgency.