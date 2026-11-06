How to watch Westerlo vs Sporting Charleroi with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Het Kuipje

Westerlo host Sporting Charleroi at Het Kuipje in Westerlo in a First Division A fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the Belgian top-flight season.

Issame Charai's side come into the match off a heavy 4-1 defeat to Anderlecht, a result that will have stung after back-to-back wins against Royal Antwerp and St. Truiden had built real momentum. Westerlo sit eighth in the table and need a response at home.

Charleroi arrive in far better shape. Mario Kohnen's team won 5-2 against RAAL La Louviere last weekend and have lost just once in their last five matches across all competitions. That defeat, a 3-0 reverse at Royal Antwerp, looks like an outlier given what came before and after it.

Fourth in the standings, Charleroi have the look of a side with genuine ambitions this season. They have proven they can win away from home, taking points at Standard Liege and Cercle Brugge in recent weeks.

Westerlo's home record and Charleroi's current form set up a genuinely competitive afternoon. Head-to-head history between these two sides has been tight, and there is little reason to expect anything different here.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this First Division A clash live.

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