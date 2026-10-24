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How to watch West Ham United vs Southampton with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 12 24 Oct 2026 - 10:00 London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham United and Southampton will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham United vs Southampton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Nuno Espirito Santo takes charge of West Ham for this fixture, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Southampton are managed by Tonda Eckert, and similarly, no team news details have been confirmed at this stage. Updates on injuries and suspensions for the away side will be added as they become available.

Form

West Ham head into this match in strong form, recording three wins and two draws from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at Swansea City on October 17, following a commanding 6-0 victory over Lincoln City three days earlier. Across those five matches, the Hammers scored 11 goals and conceded eight, with the only defeat coming against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. Two consecutive Championship wins give West Ham a settled rhythm going into this fixture.

Southampton come in with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a goalless draw at Bolton Wanderers on October 17, while a 1-0 win at Portsmouth on October 11 showed the Saints can grind out results on the road. Southampton have scored six goals and conceded four across this run, with the defeat coming at home to Wrexham in September.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Carabao Cup on August 25, 2026, when West Ham won 4-1 at Southampton. Before that, the clubs met three times in the Premier League, with West Ham winning one, Southampton winning none, and two matches ending in draws. West Ham have the stronger record across the last five head-to-head fixtures.

Standings

In the Championship table, West Ham United are currently second, while Southampton sit eighth.