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Championship
team-logoWest Ham United
London Stadium
team-logoSouthampton
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West Ham United vs Southampton: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
West Ham United vs Southampton
West Ham United
Southampton
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisaviihde.fi

Iceland

Viaplay

viaplay.is

Netherlands

Viaplay

viaplay.nl

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Sweden

Viaplay

viaplay.se

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch West Ham United vs Southampton with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 12
London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham United and Southampton will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham United vs Southampton today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

West Ham United vs Southampton Probable lineups

Manager

  • N. Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo takes charge of West Ham for this fixture, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Southampton are managed by Tonda Eckert, and similarly, no team news details have been confirmed at this stage. Updates on injuries and suspensions for the away side will be added as they become available.

Form

WHU

WHU - Form

FUL
L2-3
MIL
D2-2
QPR
D1-1
LIN
W0-6
SWA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SOU

SOU - Form

BRC
W4-1
WRE
L2-1
POR
W1-0
NOR
W0-1
BOL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

West Ham head into this match in strong form, recording three wins and two draws from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at Swansea City on October 17, following a commanding 6-0 victory over Lincoln City three days earlier. Across those five matches, the Hammers scored 11 goals and conceded eight, with the only defeat coming against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. Two consecutive Championship wins give West Ham a settled rhythm going into this fixture.

Southampton come in with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a goalless draw at Bolton Wanderers on October 17, while a 1-0 win at Portsmouth on October 11 showed the Saints can grind out results on the road. Southampton have scored six goals and conceded four across this run, with the defeat coming at home to Wrexham in September.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

West Ham UnitedDrawSouthampton
3
2
0
Carabao Cup
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
4
FT
Premier League
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
FT
Premier League
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
0
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
FT
Premier League
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
0
FT
Premier League
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
FT
8Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Carabao Cup on August 25, 2026, when West Ham won 4-1 at Southampton. Before that, the clubs met three times in the Premier League, with West Ham winning one, Southampton winning none, and two matches ending in draws. West Ham have the stronger record across the last five head-to-head fixtures.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
127412717+1025
W
D
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
11722168+823
L
W
W
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
116413012+1822
W
W
D
D
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
115512011+920
W
W
W
D
W
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
116231512+320
W
W
L
L
D
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
116141816+219
W
L
W
W
W
7
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
115331916+318
D
W
L
L
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
116322110+1117
D
W
W
L
W
9
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
114521512+317
L
W
D
D
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
114341716+115
L
W
W
D
W
11
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
114341514+115
W
L
W
L
L
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
114341818015
D
L
W
D
D
13
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
114341414015
D
W
W
L
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
113531516-114
W
L
D
W
L
15
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
114251215-314
L
L
D
W
L
16
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
113531015-514
L
D
D
L
D
17
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
124261623-714
L
D
W
L
W
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
11335919-1012
D
L
L
L
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
112541817+111
D
W
L
W
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
113261019-911
W
L
L
L
L
21
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
113081721-49
L
L
L
L
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
11137920-116
L
L
D
D
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
11119924-154
L
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, West Ham United are currently second, while Southampton sit eighth.

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