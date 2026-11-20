How to watch West Ham United vs Preston North End with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 London Stadium

West Ham United host Preston North End in the Championship at the London Stadium, with Scott Parker's side looking to arrest a difficult run of results on home soil.

The Hammers have won just one of their last five league matches, conceding eleven goals in that stretch. Three consecutive defeats preceded a 3-3 draw at Cardiff City in Parker's first game in charge, and a subsequent 2-1 loss at Blackburn Rovers has done little to ease the pressure at the London Stadium.

Preston arrive in the capital in similarly troubled form. Graham Alexander's side sit bottom of the Championship table and have managed only one win from their last five outings, a narrow 1-0 home victory over Southampton on November 7.

The visitors have conceded heavily in recent weeks, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Wrexham and a 3-2 loss to Sheffield United during the same period. Preston's defensive record makes this a fixture West Ham will be keen to exploit, particularly in front of their own supporters.

With West Ham sitting ninth in the Championship standings and Preston rooted to the foot of the table in 24th, the gap between these two sides could hardly be wider on paper. Parker will be desperate for a win that steadies nerves and provides some momentum.

For viewing information, scroll down for everything you need to know about how to follow this Championship fixture live.

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