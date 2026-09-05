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Championship
team-logoWest Ham United
London Stadium
team-logoDerby County
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West Ham United vs Derby County: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
West Ham United vs Derby County
West Ham United
Derby County
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisaviihde.fi / viaplay.fi

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

How to watch West Ham United vs Derby County with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 5
London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham United and Derby County will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham United vs Derby County today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

West Ham United vs Derby County Probable lineups

West Ham United crest
West Ham United
WHU
Formation
Derby County crest
Derby County
DER
Derby County crest
Derby County
DER

Manager

  • N. Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. The squad has seen recent movement, with Jean-Clair Todibo having left on loan, and updates on availability are expected closer to kick-off.

John Eustace is similarly without confirmed absentee information for Derby County, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further team news for the Rams will be added as it becomes available.

Form

WHU

WHU - Form

BUR
D2-2
CHA
L1-2
SOU
W1-4
WAT
D1-1
WOL
W4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
DER

DER - Form

LIN
L1-2
CHA
L2-1
CAC
D2-2
SWA
L0-3
POR
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

West Ham have posted a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was an impressive 4-2 Championship victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they also secured a 1-4 win at Southampton in the Carabao Cup. A 1-2 home loss to Charlton Athletic represents the low point of that run, and draws against Watford and Burnley either side of that defeat show a team that can be hard to beat but has yet to find full consistency. Across those five games, West Ham scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Derby's last five matches tell a different story, with one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their best result was a 2-0 away win at Portsmouth most recently, but that followed a 3-0 thrashing at Swansea City. The Rams drew 2-2 with Cardiff City and suffered defeats to Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup during the same period. Derby scored five goals and conceded eight across those fixtures, a record that underlines their defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

West Ham UnitedDrawDerby County
4
0
1
FA Cup
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
0
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
2
FT
Championship
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
2
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
FT
Championship
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
3
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
1
FT
Premier League
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
2
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
1
FT
Premier League
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
0
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
5
FT
13Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2023, when West Ham won 2-0 at Derby's ground. Looking at the last five recorded meetings, West Ham hold the stronger overall record, with three wins to Derby's one, and one match going Derby's way. West Ham have scored 10 goals across those five encounters compared to Derby's four.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
431071+610
W
W
D
W
2
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
431073+410
W
W
D
W
3
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
431063+310
D
W
W
W
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
4211118+37
L
W
W
D
5
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
421175+27
D
W
L
W
6
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
421176+17
W
W
D
L
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
421176+17
D
L
W
W
8
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
413054+16
D
W
D
D
9
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
413054+16
W
D
D
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
420268-26
L
L
W
W
11
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
412164+25
W
L
D
D
12
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
412187+15
W
D
L
D
13
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
41215505
D
L
W
D
14
WatfordWatfordWAT
412145-15
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
411245-14
L
L
D
W
16
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
411257-24
W
L
D
L
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
411235-24
D
W
L
L
18
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
4211105+53
D
W
W
L
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
403167-13
L
D
D
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
410357-23
L
W
L
L
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
410358-33
L
L
W
L
22
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
410349-53
W
L
L
L
23
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
4022510-52
D
L
L
D
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
400439-60
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the 2026/27 Championship table, West Ham United are currently 12th while Derby County sit in 16th place.

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