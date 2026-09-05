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How to watch West Ham United vs Derby County with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham United and Derby County will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham United vs Derby County today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Nuno Espirito Santo has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. The squad has seen recent movement, with Jean-Clair Todibo having left on loan, and updates on availability are expected closer to kick-off.

John Eustace is similarly without confirmed absentee information for Derby County, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further team news for the Rams will be added as it becomes available.

Form

West Ham have posted a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was an impressive 4-2 Championship victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they also secured a 1-4 win at Southampton in the Carabao Cup. A 1-2 home loss to Charlton Athletic represents the low point of that run, and draws against Watford and Burnley either side of that defeat show a team that can be hard to beat but has yet to find full consistency. Across those five games, West Ham scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Derby's last five matches tell a different story, with one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their best result was a 2-0 away win at Portsmouth most recently, but that followed a 3-0 thrashing at Swansea City. The Rams drew 2-2 with Cardiff City and suffered defeats to Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup during the same period. Derby scored five goals and conceded eight across those fixtures, a record that underlines their defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2023, when West Ham won 2-0 at Derby's ground. Looking at the last five recorded meetings, West Ham hold the stronger overall record, with three wins to Derby's one, and one match going Derby's way. West Ham have scored 10 goals across those five encounters compared to Derby's four.

Standings

In the 2026/27 Championship table, West Ham United are currently 12th while Derby County sit in 16th place.