How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 14 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion host Southampton at The Hawthorns in the Championship, with both sides separated by just one place in the table and looking to push into the top half of the division.

Albion arrive in good form after a convincing 3-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on October 31. James Morrison's side have won three of their last five Championship outings, with goals flowing at both ends across that run.

Southampton come into this fixture with momentum of their own. Tonda Eckert's side beat Queens Park Rangers 4-1 in their most recent outing and have won four of their last five games, making them one of the form teams in the division right now.

The Baggies' victory at West Ham was built on a strong collective performance, with goals spread across the team and a defensive resilience that held firm when the hosts threatened to find a way back into the match.

Southampton's away record this season has been particularly impressive. Three wins from their last four away fixtures, including a 2-3 victory at West Ham and a 0-1 win at Norwich, underline their quality on the road.

This is a fixture between two clubs who have met five times in recent seasons, with results going in both directions. Expect a competitive contest at The Hawthorns.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom vs Southampton, including kick-off time, TV channel and live stream options.

Team news & squads