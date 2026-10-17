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Championship
team-logoWest Bromwich Albion
The Hawthorns
team-logoBlackburn Rovers
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West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers
West Bromwich Albion
Blackburn Rovers
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 11
The Hawthorns

Today's game between West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Morrison

West Brom are managed by James Morrison, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Blackburn Rovers are led by Tony Mowbray, and similarly, no squad availability details have been confirmed for the away side ahead of this fixture. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

WBA

WBA - Form

DER
W0-1
QPR
D1-1
WOL
L1-0
BIR
L0-1
WRE
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BLB

BLB - Form

SHU
L1-2
MIL
W3-1
POR
D2-2
CAC
W2-1
BRC
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

West Brom head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat at home to Wrexham on October 13, following an earlier 1-0 loss to Birmingham City. The Baggies did claim back-to-back wins against Derby County and Queens Park Rangers earlier in the run. Across the five matches, they scored four goals and conceded four.

Blackburn arrive in strong form, winning three of their last five Championship games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Bristol City on October 13, and they also beat Cardiff City 2-1 and Millwall 3-1 during the run. A 2-2 draw at Portsmouth and a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United are the only blemishes in an otherwise positive sequence. Rovers scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

West Bromwich AlbionDrawBlackburn Rovers
2
2
1
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
0
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
0
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
0
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
0
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
2
FT
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
0
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
0
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
4
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
FT
5Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Blackburn hosted West Brom in the Championship and the match ended 0-0. West Brom hold the stronger overall record across the last five encounters, with two wins to Blackburn's one and two draws, including a 4-1 home victory and a 1-0 win at The Hawthorns in August 2025. The series has been competitive, with results spread across both venues.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106312014+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
105412912+1719
W
D
D
W
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511711+617
W
W
D
W
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
10451159+617
W
D
D
D
D
6
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
105231815+317
W
L
L
W
W
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
106222110+1116
W
W
L
W
W
9
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141716+116
L
W
W
W
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
12
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
13
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
103521013-314
D
D
L
D
D
14
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
103341414012
L
W
L
L
W
16
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
93241213-111
W
L
D
D
W
17
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
10325717-1011
L
L
L
W
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
103071720-39
L
L
L
L
W
21
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
10136919-106
L
D
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118820-124
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

West Brom sit sixth in the Championship, placing them inside the play-off positions, while Blackburn are ninth, close enough to the top six to make this a fixture with genuine promotion implications for both sides.

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