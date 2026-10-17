International Coverage

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 11 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 The Hawthorns

Today's game between West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

West Brom are managed by James Morrison, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Blackburn Rovers are led by Tony Mowbray, and similarly, no squad availability details have been confirmed for the away side ahead of this fixture. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

West Brom head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat at home to Wrexham on October 13, following an earlier 1-0 loss to Birmingham City. The Baggies did claim back-to-back wins against Derby County and Queens Park Rangers earlier in the run. Across the five matches, they scored four goals and conceded four.

Blackburn arrive in strong form, winning three of their last five Championship games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Bristol City on October 13, and they also beat Cardiff City 2-1 and Millwall 3-1 during the run. A 2-2 draw at Portsmouth and a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United are the only blemishes in an otherwise positive sequence. Rovers scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Blackburn hosted West Brom in the Championship and the match ended 0-0. West Brom hold the stronger overall record across the last five encounters, with two wins to Blackburn's one and two draws, including a 4-1 home victory and a 1-0 win at The Hawthorns in August 2025. The series has been competitive, with results spread across both venues.

Standings

West Brom sit sixth in the Championship, placing them inside the play-off positions, while Blackburn are ninth, close enough to the top six to make this a fixture with genuine promotion implications for both sides.