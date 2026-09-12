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Championship
team-logoWatford
Vicarage Road Stadium
team-logoStoke City
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Watford vs Stoke City: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Watford vs Stoke City
Watford
Stoke City
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Watford vs Stoke City with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Championship - Game Week 7
Vicarage Road Stadium

Today's game between Watford and Stoke City will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Watford vs Stoke City today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Watford vs Stoke City Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Dionisi

Watford are managed by Alessio Dionisi heading into this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided for the home side at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Stoke City boss Mark Robins also has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this time. Further squad updates are expected to be added as the match approaches.

Form

WAT

WAT - Form

PET
L1-5
WHU
D1-1
SWA
L2-0
WBA
L1-0
PNE
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
STK

STK - Form

HUL
L1-1
WOL
L4-1
NOR
W1-0
CHA
W4-0
CAC
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Watford have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Championship victory over Preston North End, which followed a 1-0 league defeat to West Bromwich Albion. The Hornets also suffered a heavy 1-5 Carabao Cup loss to Peterborough United during this run, and across these five fixtures they scored five goals while conceding eight.

Stoke City's last five matches produced two wins, two losses, and one draw. Robins' side beat Charlton Athletic 4-0 and Norwich City 1-0 in consecutive Championship outings before drawing 1-1 with Cardiff City most recently. A 4-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the run stands out, and the Potters scored seven goals and conceded seven across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

WatfordDrawStoke City
2
2
1
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
3
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
FT
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
FT
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
0
FT
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
3
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
FT
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
1
FT
6Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-1 win for Stoke City at home in the Championship in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Stoke City have won once, Watford have won twice, and two matches have ended level. Watford claimed a 1-0 home win in December 2025 and a 3-0 home victory in August 2024, while the sides drew 0-0 and 1-1 in earlier encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
641196+313
W
W
D
L
W
3
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
632184+411
L
D
W
W
D
4
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
632174+311
D
L
W
W
D
5
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
632167-111
D
L
D
W
W
6
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
531185+310
W
D
W
L
W
7
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
531197+210
W
W
W
D
L
8
MillwallMillwallMIL
5302108+29
W
L
L
W
W
9
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
6303109+19
W
W
L
W
L
10
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
62318809
W
L
W
D
D
11
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
52211310+38
D
L
W
W
D
12
WatfordWatfordWAT
622267-18
W
L
L
D
D
13
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
6321147+77
W
D
D
W
W
14
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
61418807
L
D
D
W
D
15
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
6213910-17
D
W
W
L
L
16
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
17
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
520378-16
W
L
L
W
L
18
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
612379-25
L
L
D
L
W
19
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
512246-25
D
D
W
L
L
20
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
6042710-34
D
L
L
D
D
21
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
6114612-64
L
L
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
6114511-64
L
L
W
L
D
23
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
6033713-63
D
L
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
6105612-63
L
W
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the current Championship standings, Watford sit 12th while Stoke City are placed 16th.

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