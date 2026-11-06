How to watch Watford vs Middlesbrough with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 15 7 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Vicarage Road Stadium

Watford host Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road in the EFL Championship, with two clubs at very different points of their respective seasons meeting in what shapes up as a test of character for the hosts.

Alessio Dionisi's Watford side sit 20th in the Championship table, deep in the relegation zone and in need of points. Their recent form has been erratic, with wins over Lincoln City and Charlton Athletic offset by heavy defeats, including a 5-1 loss to Cardiff City.

Middlesbrough arrive as the division's leaders. Kim Hellberg's side have been the standout team in the Championship this season and will be looking to extend their advantage at the top with another away performance.

The visitors did suffer a 2-0 defeat at Wrexham on November 4, ending a strong run that included a 5-1 win at Bolton Wanderers and a 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic. That loss will sting, but Middlesbrough's overall form across the campaign remains the benchmark in the division.

For Watford, this is the kind of fixture that can define a relegation battle. A point against the league leaders would carry real weight. Anything more would be a statement.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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