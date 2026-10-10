International Coverage

How to watch Watford vs Burnley with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 9 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Vicarage Road Stadium

Today's game between Watford and Burnley will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Watford vs Burnley today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Watford are managed by Alessio Dionisi, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the club releases further details.

Burnley head coach Nicky Hayen also has no confirmed squad concerns listed at this stage. Updates on probable lineups and any absentees will be added as information becomes available.

Form

Watford come into this match in poor shape, picking up just one win from their last five Championship games, with three defeats and one win against Preston North End by a 2-1 scoreline. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Bristol City, and they also fell to Stoke City 2-1 and lost twice more to West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City without scoring in either. Across those five matches, Watford scored four goals and conceded six.

Burnley have been more resilient but no more productive in front of goal. Nicky Hayen's side have drawn three and lost two of their last five, most recently drawing 1-1 with Derby County. A 3-1 defeat to Swansea City stands as their heaviest recent loss, while draws against Wrexham and Middlesbrough show a side that is difficult to beat but struggling to win. Burnley scored five goals across those five fixtures and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2025, when Burnley won 1-2 at Vicarage Road in a Championship fixture. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Burnley have the better of the record, with wins proving tight and margins slim throughout. Earlier encounters include a 1-1 draw at Burnley in February 2023 and a 1-0 Watford win in August 2022, reflecting how closely matched these clubs have been.

Standings

In the Championship table, Watford sit 20th and Burnley are placed 24th, meaning both clubs are operating in the bottom half of the division and will view this as a fixture where points carry real weight.