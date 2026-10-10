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Championship
team-logoWatford
Vicarage Road Stadium
team-logoBurnley
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Watford vs Burnley: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Watford vs Burnley
Watford
Burnley
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

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Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

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Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

How to watch Watford vs Burnley with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 9
Vicarage Road Stadium

Today's game between Watford and Burnley will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Watford vs Burnley today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Watford vs Burnley Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Dionisi

Watford are managed by Alessio Dionisi, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the club releases further details.

Burnley head coach Nicky Hayen also has no confirmed squad concerns listed at this stage. Updates on probable lineups and any absentees will be added as information becomes available.

Form

WAT

WAT - Form

SWA
L2-0
WBA
L1-0
PNE
W2-1
STK
L1-2
BRC
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BUR

BUR - Form

MID
D1-1
BRC
L1-2
WRE
D1-1
SWA
L3-1
DER
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Watford come into this match in poor shape, picking up just one win from their last five Championship games, with three defeats and one win against Preston North End by a 2-1 scoreline. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Bristol City, and they also fell to Stoke City 2-1 and lost twice more to West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City without scoring in either. Across those five matches, Watford scored four goals and conceded six.

Burnley have been more resilient but no more productive in front of goal. Nicky Hayen's side have drawn three and lost two of their last five, most recently drawing 1-1 with Derby County. A 3-1 defeat to Swansea City stands as their heaviest recent loss, while draws against Wrexham and Middlesbrough show a side that is difficult to beat but struggling to win. Burnley scored five goals across those five fixtures and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

WatfordDrawBurnley
1
1
3
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
2
FT
Championship
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
2
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
FT
Championship
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
1
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
FT
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
0
FT
Premier League
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
2
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2025, when Burnley won 1-2 at Vicarage Road in a Championship fixture. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Burnley have the better of the record, with wins proving tight and margins slim throughout. Earlier encounters include a 1-1 draw at Burnley in February 2023 and a 1-0 Watford win in August 2022, reflecting how closely matched these clubs have been.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
8521136+717
W
W
L
D
W
2
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
84311612+415
D
D
W
W
D
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
74211510+514
W
W
D
L
W
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
6
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
8422108+214
L
D
W
W
D
7
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
84131312+113
W
W
D
W
W
8
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
9
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
8332710-312
L
D
D
L
D
10
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
82511211+111
D
W
L
D
D
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
83231515011
D
D
L
W
L
12
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
832378-111
L
W
W
D
D
13
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
84221910+910
L
W
W
D
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
8242912-310
W
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
83141115-410
W
W
L
L
L
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
8233121209
D
W
L
L
D
17
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
83051617-19
L
L
W
W
L
18
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
8233911-29
L
L
W
L
W
19
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
7223910-18
D
D
W
L
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
81431012-27
W
L
D
L
L
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
8125714-75
D
L
L
L
W
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
8116815-74
D
L
L
W
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
8044917-84
D
L
D
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Watford sit 20th and Burnley are placed 24th, meaning both clubs are operating in the bottom half of the division and will view this as a fixture where points carry real weight.

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