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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoWales
Cardiff City Stadium
team-logoNorway
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Wales vs Norway: Worldwide UEFA Nations League A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Wales vs Norway
Wales
Norway
UEFA Nations League A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Selected Broadcaster

Official Homepage

USA

Fox Sports 2

foxsports.com

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Pakistan

Tapmad

tapmad.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Brazil

ESPN Brazil / Disney+

disneyplus.com

Bangladesh

Toffee

toffeelive.com

Mexico

Sky+

sky.com.mx

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

France

L'Équipe Live

lequipe.fr

United Kingdom (Wales / GB)

S4C / Viaplay UK

s4c.cymru

Italy

UEFA.tv

uefa.tv

South Korea

SPOTV

spotvnow.co.kr

Spain

UEFA.tv

uefa.tv

Argentina

Disney+ South

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Poland

Polsat Sport

polsatsport.pl

Malaysia

Astro SuperSport

astro.com.my

Australia

Optus Sport

sport.optus.com.au

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Belgium

Eleven Sports / DAZN

dazn.com

Czech Republic

Sport1

sport1tv.cz

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Austria

DAZN Austria

dazn.com

Switzerland

DAZN Switzerland

dazn.com

Denmark

TV2 Play

play.tv2.dk

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

Norway

TV 2 Direct

tv2.no

Ireland

Viaplay UK

viaplay.com

New Zealand

UEFA.tv

uefa.tv

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

How to watch Wales vs Norway with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3
Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Wales and Norway will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wales vs Norway today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Wales vs Norway Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Wales crest
Wales
WAL
Formation
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
4-3-3
D. WardD. WardC. MephamC. MephamC. RobertsC. RobertsN. WilliamsN. WilliamsB. DaviesB. DaviesB. JohnsonB. Johnsonteam-logoJ. SheehanD. JamesD. JamesE. AmpaduE. Ampaduteam-logoS. ThomasK. MooreK. MooreO. NylandO. NylandT. HeggemT. HeggemK. AjerK. AjerF. AursnesF. AursnesJ. RyersonJ. RyersonM. OedegaardM. OedegaardS. BergeS. BergeP. BergP. BergO. BobbO. BobbE. HaalandE. HaalandA. NusaA. Nusa
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
4-2-3-1
Wales

Starting XI

Norway

Manager

  • C. Bellamy
  • S. Solbakken

Craig Bellamy names a projected XI that includes Danny Ward in goal, with a back line of Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, and Ben Davies. Brennan Johnson, Josh Sheehan, Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu, and Sorba Thomas are named in midfield and attack, with Kieffer Moore leading the line. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Wales squad, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Solbakken's projected Norway XI features Ørjan Nyland in goal, with Torbjørn Heggem, Kristoffer Ajer, Fredrik Aursnes, and Julian Ryerson in defence. Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge, and Patrick Berg are named in midfield, with Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa supporting Erling Haaland in attack. No official injuries or suspensions are listed for the away squad at this stage.

Form

WAL

WAL - Form

NIR
D1-1
GHA
D1-1
ROU
L2-1
POR
L1-0
DEN
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NOR

NOR - Form

CIV
W1-2
BRA
W1-2
ENG
L1-2
DEN
W3-2
POR
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Wales have lost all three of their most recent competitive matches and have not won in five outings, picking up two draws and three defeats across that run. Their latest result was a 2-0 defeat to Denmark in the Nations League, following a 1-0 loss to Portugal in the opening group game. Prior to those results, Wales drew 1-1 with both Ghana and Northern Ireland in friendlies. They have scored seven goals and conceded eight across their last five matches.

Norway have recorded three wins and two defeats in their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Portugal, but before that they beat Denmark 3-2 in their Nations League opener. Norway also won back-to-back World Cup knockout matches against Ivory Coast and Brazil, both by a score of 2-1, before losing 2-1 to England in the quarter-finals. They have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

WalesDrawNorway
2
2
1
Friendlies
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
4
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
1
FT
Friendlies
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
3
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
0
FT
Friendlies
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
0
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
3
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Wales badge
Wales
WAL
1
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
1
FT
10Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on November 12, 2011, a friendly at Cardiff City Stadium that Wales won 4-1. Looking across the last five recorded fixtures, Wales hold the stronger record with three wins, while Norway have one win and one draw. Wales have scored 12 goals in those meetings compared to Norway's five.

Standings

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PortugalPortugalPOR
220031+26
W
W
2
NorwayNorwayNOR
21014403
L
W
3
DenmarkDenmarkDEN
210143+13
W
L
4
WalesWalesWAL
200203-30
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Wales sit fourth in Group 4 of UEFA Nations League A, meaning they are currently in the relegation places and in danger of dropping out of the top tier. Norway are second, putting them in contention for a quarter-final spot. A Wales win would close the gap and ease the pressure on Bellamy's side, while Norway will look to consolidate their position near the top of the table.

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