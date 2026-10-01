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How to watch Wales vs Norway with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Wales and Norway will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wales vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Craig Bellamy names a projected XI that includes Danny Ward in goal, with a back line of Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, and Ben Davies. Brennan Johnson, Josh Sheehan, Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu, and Sorba Thomas are named in midfield and attack, with Kieffer Moore leading the line. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Wales squad, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Solbakken's projected Norway XI features Ørjan Nyland in goal, with Torbjørn Heggem, Kristoffer Ajer, Fredrik Aursnes, and Julian Ryerson in defence. Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge, and Patrick Berg are named in midfield, with Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa supporting Erling Haaland in attack. No official injuries or suspensions are listed for the away squad at this stage.

Form

Wales have lost all three of their most recent competitive matches and have not won in five outings, picking up two draws and three defeats across that run. Their latest result was a 2-0 defeat to Denmark in the Nations League, following a 1-0 loss to Portugal in the opening group game. Prior to those results, Wales drew 1-1 with both Ghana and Northern Ireland in friendlies. They have scored seven goals and conceded eight across their last five matches.

Norway have recorded three wins and two defeats in their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Portugal, but before that they beat Denmark 3-2 in their Nations League opener. Norway also won back-to-back World Cup knockout matches against Ivory Coast and Brazil, both by a score of 2-1, before losing 2-1 to England in the quarter-finals. They have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on November 12, 2011, a friendly at Cardiff City Stadium that Wales won 4-1. Looking across the last five recorded fixtures, Wales hold the stronger record with three wins, while Norway have one win and one draw. Wales have scored 12 goals in those meetings compared to Norway's five.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Portugal POR 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Norway NOR 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 L W 3 Denmark DEN 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 4 Wales WAL 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Wales sit fourth in Group 4 of UEFA Nations League A, meaning they are currently in the relegation places and in danger of dropping out of the top tier. Norway are second, putting them in contention for a quarter-final spot. A Wales win would close the gap and ease the pressure on Bellamy's side, while Norway will look to consolidate their position near the top of the table.