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How to watch Wales vs Denmark with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Wales and Denmark will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 19:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wales vs Denmark todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Wales vs Denmark Probable lineups
Craig Bellamy has not reported any injuries or suspensions in the Wales squad ahead of this fixture, with updates expected closer to kick-off.
Brian Riemer's Denmark side are also without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available.
Form
Wales come into this match having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five, scoring seven goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent result was the 2-1 win over Norway, which snapped a difficult sequence that had included a 1-0 defeat to Portugal and a 2-0 loss to Denmark earlier in the Nations League campaign. A 1-1 draw with Ghana and a 2-1 defeat to Romania in friendlies complete the picture for Bellamy's side.
Denmark have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five, scoring seven goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was the 4-2 defeat to Portugal, though they did beat Wales 2-0 earlier in this Nations League group phase. A 0-0 draw with DR Congo and a 2-2 aggregate loss to Czechia in World Cup qualification round out a mixed recent run for Riemer's squad.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two sides came earlier in this Nations League campaign, when Denmark won 2-0 on home soil. Looking back across the last five recorded fixtures, Denmark hold a strong advantage, winning four times to Wales's one, and have consistently outscored their opponents in those meetings. Wales's sole win in the series came in a friendly in November 2008.
Standings
Grp. 4
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|9
W
W
W
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|3
L
W
L
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|3
L
L
W
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
W
L
L
Wales sit fourth in Group 4 of UEFA Nations League A, while Denmark are second. A home win for Wales would close the gap significantly and keep their quarter-final hopes alive.