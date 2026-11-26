How to watch Vila Nova vs Atletico GO with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie B - Final 27 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Vila Nova host Atletico GO in a Serie B fixture that pits two Goias sides in the promotion conversation against each other.

The two teams met only days ago. They drew 1-1 on November 22, with Atletico GO as the home side, so this return meeting arrives with the details fresh in both dressing rooms.

Vila Nova, coached by Guto Ferreira, sit third in the table. Their recent run has been uneven, with a 1-0 win over Criciuma sandwiched between a 3-2 defeat at Sao Bernardo, a 2-2 draw with Juventude and a 1-0 loss to Fortaleza.

Atletico GO, led by Roger Silva, are sixth. They won 1-0 at Cuiaba on November 14 and took a 3-2 victory away at Athletic Club on November 8, which gives them the stronger recent results of the two.

The head-to-head record also favours caution for the hosts. Atletico GO won the August meeting 0-2 at home in Serie B, while Vila Nova took the April fixture 2-1.

Here is what you need to know about the kick-off time, how to follow the match and the latest team information.

Team news & squads