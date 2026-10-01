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How to watch Vietnam vs Pakistan with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Vietnam and Pakistan will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 10:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vietnam vs Pakistan todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
No confirmed team news is available for Vietnam ahead of this fixture. Updates on the probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.
Pakistan's squad details are also yet to be confirmed. There are no reported injuries or suspensions in the current data, and further updates are expected in the build-up to the match.
Form
Vietnam have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 loss to Thailand in the FIFA ASEAN Cup, though they did beat the Philippines 1-0 in their previous fixture in the same competition. Earlier form in the ASEAN Championship included wins over Thailand and Malaysia, with a 2-2 draw against Thailand also on the record. Across those five matches, Vietnam have scored seven goals and conceded four.
Pakistan have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with the Philippines in the FIFA ASEAN Cup, following a 4-0 defeat to Thailand in the same competition. Their three wins all came in friendly matches against Afghanistan (twice) and the Maldives, with Pakistan scoring seven goals and conceding none across those three games. Their two competitive outings in this tournament have produced two goals scored and six conceded.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data is available for Vietnam and Pakistan. This fixture may represent a rare or first meeting between the two sides in competitive football.
Standings
Premier Division Grp. B
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|+6
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
L
W
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|1
D
L
In Premier Division Group B, Vietnam's second-place position means they remain in the hunt for progression, while Pakistan sit fourth and face a must-improve situation if they are to remain relevant in the group.