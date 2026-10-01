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FIFA ASEAN Cup
team-logoVietnam
team-logoPakistan
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Vietnam vs Pakistan: Worldwide FIFA ASEAN Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Vietnam vs Pakistan
Vietnam
Pakistan
FIFA ASEAN Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Official / Regional Homepage

India

DAZN International

dazn.com

United States

DAZN USA

dazn.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Pakistan

PTV Sports

[suspicious link removed]

Brazil

DAZN Brasil

dazn.com

Bangladesh

tapmad

tapmad.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Vietnam

FPT Play

fptplay.vn

Turkey

DAZN International

dazn.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

United Kingdom

DAZN UK

dazn.com

France

DAZN France

dazn.com

Italy

DAZN Italia

dazn.com

South Korea

ENA Sports

ena.skylifetv.co.kr

Spain

DAZN Spain

dazn.com

Argentina

DAZN International

dazn.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Australia

SBS On Demand

sbs.com.au

Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)

DAZN Taiwan

dazn.com

Sri Lanka

tapmad

tapmad.com

Nepal

tapmad

tapmad.com

Belgium

DAZN Belgium

dazn.com

Portugal

DAZN Portugal

dazn.com

Austria

DAZN Austria

dazn.com

Switzerland

DAZN Switzerland

dazn.com

Hong Kong

ViuTV

viu.tv

Singapore

meWATCH

mewatch.sg

New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

dazn.com

Ireland

DAZN UK

dazn.com

Bhutan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Macau

ViuTV

viu.tv

Andorra

DAZN Spain

dazn.com

Monaco

DAZN France

dazn.com

San Marino

DAZN Italia

dazn.com

Liechtenstein

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

International Coverage (Global)

DAZN International

dazn.com

How to watch Vietnam vs Pakistan with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Vietnam and Pakistan will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 10:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vietnam vs Pakistan today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Vietnam ahead of this fixture. Updates on the probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Pakistan's squad details are also yet to be confirmed. There are no reported injuries or suspensions in the current data, and further updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

VNM

VNM - Form

MAL
W2-0
THA
W0-2
THA
D2-2
PHI
W1-0
THA
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
PAK

PAK - Form

MDV
W0-3
AFG
W0-2
AFG
W2-0
THA
L0-4
PHI
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Vietnam have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 loss to Thailand in the FIFA ASEAN Cup, though they did beat the Philippines 1-0 in their previous fixture in the same competition. Earlier form in the ASEAN Championship included wins over Thailand and Malaysia, with a 2-2 draw against Thailand also on the record. Across those five matches, Vietnam have scored seven goals and conceded four.

Pakistan have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with the Philippines in the FIFA ASEAN Cup, following a 4-0 defeat to Thailand in the same competition. Their three wins all came in friendly matches against Afghanistan (twice) and the Maldives, with Pakistan scoring seven goals and conceding none across those three games. Their two competitive outings in this tournament have produced two goals scored and six conceded.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Vietnam and Pakistan. This fixture may represent a rare or first meeting between the two sides in competitive football.

Standings

Premier Division Grp. B

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ThailandThailandTHA
220060+66
W
W
2
VietnamVietnamVNM
210112-13
L
W
3
PhilippinesPhilippinesPHI
201123-11
D
L
4
PakistanPakistanPAK
201126-41
D
L
Qualification to next stage

In Premier Division Group B, Vietnam's second-place position means they remain in the hunt for progression, while Pakistan sit fourth and face a must-improve situation if they are to remain relevant in the group.

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