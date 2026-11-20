How to watch Versailles vs Bourg en Bresse Peronnas with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 08:45

Versailles host Bourg en Bresse Peronnas in Ligue 3, with the home side looking to build momentum after a positive run of results across two competitions.

Versailles sit fifth in the Ligue 3 standings and have won three of their last five matches, including a 4-0 demolition of SC Aubagne Air Bel. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 victory over Rodez in the Coupe de France, which will have done their confidence no harm heading into league action.

Bourg en Bresse Peronnas arrive in a far more precarious position. The visitors are 18th in the table and have struggled for consistency, losing two of their last three Ligue 3 matches. A 2-0 defeat to La Roche VF was their most damaging recent result.

That said, Bourg en Bresse showed they can produce when it matters. They hammered Pont de Cheruy 5-1 in the Coupe de France last weekend, which at least offers some indication of attacking capability.

The head-to-head record strongly favours Versailles, who have won three of the last four meetings between these sides. Bourg en Bresse will need to reverse a difficult recent trend to take anything from this fixture.

For everything you need to know about where to watch this Ligue 3 match, including kick-off time and live stream information, read on.

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