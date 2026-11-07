How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Palmeiras with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Cup - Semi Finals 8 Nov 2026 - 15:00

Vasco da Gama host Palmeiras in a Cup fixture, with Pedro Emanuel's side looking to halt a run of poor form against one of Brazil's in-form clubs.

Vasco sit 13th in Serie A and have won just two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result, a 1-3 Serie A win over Athletico Paranaense, offered some encouragement, but a 1-4 defeat to Flamengo and a Copa Sudamericana loss to Boca Juniors earlier in that run underline the inconsistency that has defined their season.

Palmeiras arrive in a different frame of mind entirely. Abel Ferreira's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and have already secured a Copa Libertadores Final berth, reflecting a squad that is focused and well-organised at this stage of the campaign.

The visitors beat Vasco 1-0 in the reverse Cup fixture just days ago and have dominated this fixture in recent memory, including a 4-1 Serie A win in August. Vasco will need to produce something well above their recent level to turn the tide.

For everything you need to know about where to watch this Cup tie live, read on.

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