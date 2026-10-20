International Coverage

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Copa Sudamericana - Semi Finals 20 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Boca Juniors will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 01:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Pedro Emanuel has not confirmed his starting lineup for Vasco da Gama, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Rodolfo Arruabarrena is similarly yet to confirm his Boca Juniors selection, with no injuries or suspensions currently reported for the away side. Further team news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Vasco da Gama have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, an unbeaten run that reflects their current confidence. Their most recent outing ended in a Copa Sudamericana win over Boca Juniors, while they also beat Botafogo RJ 2-1 and thrashed Coritiba 5-0 in the Serie A during this stretch. A 0-0 draw with Remo was the only point dropped. Vasco have scored eight goals and conceded one across those five games. Their most recent Serie A result was a 1-0 defeat to Sao Paulo on October 18.

Boca Juniors have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Liga Profesional win over Talleres, though before that they suffered a 0-1 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Vasco. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 with Instituto and beat Union 3-0 in the league. Boca have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on October 14, 2026, when Vasco da Gama beat Boca Juniors 1-0 in the Copa Sudamericana. That result represents the only fixture between the two clubs in the available head-to-head dataset, with Vasco holding the advantage.

Standings

Grp. G Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Olimpia OLI 6 4 1 1 10 6 +4 13 W W W L D 2 Vasco da Gama VAS 6 3 1 2 10 6 +4 10 W L W W L 3 Audax Italiano AUD 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2 7 L W L D W 4 Barracas Central BAC 6 0 3 3 2 8 -6 3 L L L D D Qualification to next stage

In Copa Sudamericana Group G, Vasco da Gama sit second ahead of this fixture.