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Copa Sudamericana
team-logoVasco da Gama
team-logoBoca Juniors
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Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors: Worldwide Copa Sudamericana broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors
Vasco da Gama
Boca Juniors
Copa Sudamericana

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN Argentina / DIRECTV Sports Argentina / DGO

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3 / beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Bolivia

Tigo Sports Bolivia / ESPN Colombia

Tigo Sports

Canada

beIN Sports Canada / Fanatiz

beIN Sports Canada

Chile

DIRECTV Sports Chile / ESPN Chile

Disney+

Colombia

DIRECTV Sports Colombia / ESPN Colombia

Disney+

Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports Ecuador / ESPN Colombia

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Germany

Sportdigital FUSSBALL / sportdigital+

Sportdigital

Iran

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Italy

Como TV

Como TV

Mexico

ESPN3 Mexico / Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Netherlands

ESPN / Canal+ Netherlands / ESPN Watch

ESPN Netherlands

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

beIN Sports New Zealand

Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru / ESPN Colombia

Disney+

Poland

Polsat Sport 1 / Polsat Box Go

Polsat Sport

Portugal

Sport TV1 / Sport TV Multiscreen

Sport TV

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

United States

beIN SPORTS / beIN SPORTS en Español / Fanatiz

beIN Sports USA

Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports Uruguay / ESPN Colombia

Disney+

Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela / ESPN Colombia

Disney+

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Boca Juniors will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 01:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Emanuel

Pedro Emanuel has not confirmed his starting lineup for Vasco da Gama, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Rodolfo Arruabarrena is similarly yet to confirm his Boca Juniors selection, with no injuries or suspensions currently reported for the away side. Further team news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

VAS

VAS - Form

COR
W5-0
BRJ
W1-2
REM
D0-0
BOC
W0-1
SAP
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BOC

BOC - Form

RAC
W2-3
UNI
W3-0
INS
D2-2
VAS
L0-1
TAL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Vasco da Gama have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, an unbeaten run that reflects their current confidence. Their most recent outing ended in a Copa Sudamericana win over Boca Juniors, while they also beat Botafogo RJ 2-1 and thrashed Coritiba 5-0 in the Serie A during this stretch. A 0-0 draw with Remo was the only point dropped. Vasco have scored eight goals and conceded one across those five games. Their most recent Serie A result was a 1-0 defeat to Sao Paulo on October 18.

Boca Juniors have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Liga Profesional win over Talleres, though before that they suffered a 0-1 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Vasco. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 with Instituto and beat Union 3-0 in the league. Boca have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Vasco da GamaDrawBoca Juniors
1
0
0
Copa Sudamericana
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
0
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
1
FT
1Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on October 14, 2026, when Vasco da Gama beat Boca Juniors 1-0 in the Copa Sudamericana. That result represents the only fixture between the two clubs in the available head-to-head dataset, with Vasco holding the advantage.

Standings

Grp. G

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlimpiaOlimpiaOLI
6411106+413
W
W
W
L
D
2
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
6312106+410
W
L
W
W
L
3
Audax ItalianoAudax ItalianoAUD
621379-27
L
W
L
D
W
4
Barracas CentralBarracas CentralBAC
603328-63
L
L
L
D
D
Qualification to next stage

In Copa Sudamericana Group G, Vasco da Gama sit second ahead of this fixture.

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