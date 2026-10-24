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International Coverage

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 10 24 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Estadio Mestalla

Valencia host Villarreal at the Estadio Mestalla in a LaLiga derby that arrives at a genuinely significant moment for both clubs. The two sides sit in contrasting positions in the table, and the pressure on each bench could not feel more different.

Valencia come into this fixture in difficult form and find themselves deep in the relegation zone. Javier Aguirre's side have won just once in their last five league matches, and the mood around Mestalla has been tense. The club's recent ownership news — a €1.25 billion deal that brought American consortium Pitchwise Holdings in as a 42 per cent stakeholder — has provided fresh optimism off the pitch, but results on it remain the immediate priority.

Villarreal arrive with their own complications. Inigo Perez's squad is coming off a bruising 4-3 defeat at Anfield, where they surrendered a two-goal lead in a Champions League thriller against Liverpool. That result will sting, even if the Yellow Submarine showed genuine quality in the opening stages.

The Villarreal defensive unit had a difficult night in that European outing, and questions about their ability to hold a lead will follow them into this derby. Perez will need a sharper defensive display if they are to pick up points away from home.

For Valencia, this is a match they simply cannot afford to lose. Sitting 19th in LaLiga, Aguirre's men need a performance that reflects the ambition their new investors have promised. A local derby at Mestalla offers exactly the kind of occasion that can shift momentum.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Valencia vs Villarreal live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Javier Aguirre is without Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez, and Umar Sadiq through injury, though no suspensions are listed for the home side. Valencia's projected XI includes Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with Pablo Maffeo, Jose Gaya, Justin De Haas, and Cesar Tarrega forming the defensive line. Javier Guerra, Pepelu, and Guido Rodriguez are expected in midfield, with Daniel Raba, Arnaut Danjuma, and Hugo Duro leading the attack.

Villarreal travel to Mestalla without Nicolas Pepe and Carlos Romero, both sidelined through injury, and Inigo Perez has no suspension concerns. The away side's projected XI features Peter Gulacsi in goal, with Renato Veiga, Alex Freeman, Sergi Cardona, and Juan Foyth in defence. Pape Gueye, Santi Comesana, and Tajon Buchanan are expected in midfield, with Ilias Akhomach, Alberto Moleiro, and Ayoze Perez in attack.

Form

Valencia have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao, and they also drew 2-2 with Racing Santander before that. The solitary win in that run came away at Deportivo Alaves, while defeats against Real Sociedad and Sevilla highlight the inconsistency that has left them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Villarreal's last five competitive matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 4-3 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League, a game in which they led 2-0 before conceding four. Positive results include a 3-1 win over SSC Napoli in Europe and a 3-1 LaLiga victory over Levante. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 22, 2026, when Villarreal won 2-1 at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Across the last five head-to-head matches in LaLiga, Villarreal hold the superior record, with three wins to Valencia's one and one draw. Valencia's only victory in that sequence came when they hosted Villarreal in October 2025, winning 2-0 at Mestalla.