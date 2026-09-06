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LaLiga
team-logoValencia
Estadio Mestalla
team-logoBarcelona
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Valencia vs Barcelona: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

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Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga

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How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 4
Estadio Mestalla

Today's game between Valencia and Barcelona will kick off at 6 Sept 2026, 15:15.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Valencia vs Barcelona today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Valencia vs Barcelona Probable lineups

5-3-2
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Formation
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
1S. Dimitrievski21J. Vazquez5C. Tarrega22A. Martinez4M. Diakhaby24P. Maffeo23F. Ugrinic8J. Guerra18Pepelu9H. Duro39R. Sato1J. Garcia24E. Garcia18G. Martin12X. Espart5P. Cubarsi8Pedri10L. Yamal22M. Bernal7F. Lopez17A. Gordon11Raphinha
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
5-3-2
Valencia

Starting XI

Barcelona

Manager

  • C. Corberan
  • H. Flick

Carlos Corberan is without six players for this match. Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez, Jose Copete, Guido Rodriguez, Justin De Haas, and Umar Sadiq are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions to report. Corberan's projected XI has Stole Dimitrievski in goal, supported by Jesus Vazquez, Cesar Tarrega, Arnau Martinez, and Mouctar Diakhaby in defence, with Pablo Maffeo, Filip Ugrinic, Javier Guerra, Pepelu, and Ryunosuke Sato providing support for striker Hugo Duro.

Hansi Flick is dealing with his own absentees, with Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, and Jesse Bisiwu all ruled out through injury. No suspensions are in effect. Flick's projected XI features Joan Garcia in goal, with a back line of Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin, Xavi Espart, and Pau Cubarsi. Pedri, Marc Bernal, and Fermin Lopez fill the midfield, while Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, and captain Raphinha lead the attack — though Yamal's fitness remains uncertain after he missed the club's final training session on Saturday. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off if further changes emerge.

Form

VAL

VAL - Form

CDT
L0-1
HER
W2-0
CEL
D0-0
BET
L0-1
COR
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BAR

BAR - Form

BAS
W2-5
AHL
W2-1
ELC
W0-5
ATH
W2-0
RAY
W5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Valencia have won one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing the other. Their sole victory came in a pre-season friendly against Hercules, while their LaLiga record reads two defeats and one draw. They were beaten 3-1 by Deportivo de A Coruña most recently and lost 1-0 to Real Betis before that. Across those five matches, Valencia have scored three goals and conceded six.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches. Their LaLiga run includes a 5-2 dismantling of Rayo Vallecano, a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, and a 5-0 away victory at Elche. They also won both pre-season friendlies, defeating Al Ahly 2-1 and Basel 5-2. Barcelona have scored 16 goals across those five matches and conceded four, keeping one clean sheet in that stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ValenciaDrawBarcelona
1
0
4
LaLiga
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
3
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
6
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
0
FT
Copa del Rey
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
5
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
7
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
1
FT
LaLiga
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
5Goals Scored21
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 23, 2026, in LaLiga, with Valencia winning 3-1 at Estadio Mestalla. Before that, Barcelona recorded a 6-0 home victory in September 2025. Across the last five meetings, Barcelona have won three and Valencia one, with one result unaccounted for in wins, and Barcelona have outscored Valencia 19 goals to six across that period.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3300122+109
W
W
W
2
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
4301103+79
L
W
W
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
43015509
W
L
W
W
4
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
422085+38
W
W
D
D
5
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
321051+47
W
D
W
6
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
321031+27
W
W
D
7
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
421176+17
L
W
D
W
8
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
420265+16
W
W
L
L
9
SevillaSevillaSEV
320165+16
L
W
W
10
LevanteLevanteLEV
31115504
W
D
L
11
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
411278-14
L
W
L
D
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
4112710-34
W
L
D
L
13
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
411236-34
D
W
L
L
14
EspanyolEspanyolESP
310254+13
L
L
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
310214-33
L
W
L
16
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
402268-22
L
L
D
D
17
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
402214-32
D
L
L
D
18
ValenciaValenciaVAL
301214-31
L
L
D
19
ElcheElcheELC
301239-61
L
L
D
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
301217-61
L
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In LaLiga, Barcelona sit top of the table after three matches, while Valencia are 18th.

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