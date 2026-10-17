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LaLiga
team-logoValencia
Estadio Mestalla
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
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Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao
Valencia
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN3 Argentina

ESPN

Australia

beIN SPORTS

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Belgium

DAZN Belgium

DAZN Belgium

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

Bulgaria

MAX Sport 4

MAX Sport

Canada

TSN Premium

TSN

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Czech Republic

Nova Sport 4 CZ

Nova Sport

Denmark

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Great Britain

Premier Sports

Premier Sports

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Ireland

Premier Sports

Premier Sports Ireland

Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italia

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports

Mexico

Sky Sports

Sky México

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

United States

ESPN+

ESPN+

Vietnam

SCTV

SCTV

How to watch Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 9
Estadio Mestalla

Today's game between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
page.match.formation.title
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
4-2-3-1
S. DimitrievskiS. DimitrievskiJ. De HaasJ. De HaasM. DiakhabyM. DiakhabyP. MaffeoP. MaffeoJ. GayaJ. GayaG. RodriguezG. RodriguezPepeluPepeluA. DanjumaA. DanjumaD. RabaD. RabaJ. GuerraJ. GuerraH. DuroH. DuroU. SimonU. SimonY. BerchicheY. BerchicheJ. AresoJ. AresoA. ParedesA. ParedesY. AlvarezY. AlvarezI. Ruiz de GalarretaI. Ruiz de GalarretaP. CanalesP. CanalesR. NavarroR. NavarroA. BerenguerA. BerenguerB. GerenabarrenaB. GerenabarrenaI. WilliamsI. Williams
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
4-2-3-1
Valencia

Starting XI

Athletic Bilbao

Manager

  • J. Aguirre
  • E. Terzic

Valencia manager Javier Aguirre is without a number of first-team players for this fixture. Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez, Umar Sadiq, Jose Copete, Dimitri Foulquier, and Luis Rioja are all listed as injured and will not feature. No suspensions are currently recorded. The projected XI includes Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Justin De Haas, and Pablo Maffeo in defence, and Hugo Duro leading the attack.

Athletic Bilbao head coach Edin Terzic is dealing with his own injury concerns. Unai Eguiluz, Oihan Sancet, and Nico Williams are all unavailable through injury. No suspensions apply to the away squad. The projected starting lineup features Unai Simon in goal, with Inaki Williams expected to lead the line and Alex Berenguer among those supporting in midfield. Any further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

VAL

VAL - Form

BAR
L0-5
SEV
L1-0
ALA
W0-1
RSO
L2-3
SAN
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ATH

ATH - Form

CEL
W0-2
ATM
W3-0
ELC
D1-1
ALA
D0-0
RSO
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Valencia have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw at home to Racing Santander on October 11, which followed a 2-3 defeat to Real Sociedad. A 0-1 win at Deportivo Alaves on September 15 represents their only victory in that run, while a 0-5 loss to Barcelona on September 6 stands as the heaviest result. Across those five fixtures, Valencia have scored five goals and conceded eleven.

Athletic Bilbao have taken three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a friendly win over Real Sociedad, and in LaLiga their last result was a 0-0 draw at home to Deportivo Alaves on September 19. The standout result in that run was a 3-0 home victory over Atletico Madrid on September 5, with a 0-2 win at Celta Vigo also notable. Bilbao have conceded just twice in their last four competitive outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ValenciaDrawAthletic Bilbao
2
0
3
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
1
FT
Copa del Rey
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
1
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
2
FT
LaLiga
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
2
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
FT
LaLiga
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
0
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
1
FT
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
1
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
0
FT
4Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on May 10, 2026, when Valencia won 1-0 at San Mamés. Before that, Athletic Bilbao beat Valencia 2-1 in a Copa del Rey tie in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, Athletic Bilbao hold three wins to Valencia's two, with the overall series remaining competitive throughout.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
8800347+2724
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
8611188+1019
W
W
W
W
L
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
8611149+519
W
D
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
8602198+1118
W
L
W
W
L
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
84221312+114
D
L
W
W
D
6
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
84131215-313
W
W
L
W
D
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
8323128+411
L
D
L
L
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
815286+28
D
W
D
D
D
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
8224131308
L
W
W
L
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
8224410-68
L
W
L
D
D
15
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
82241323-108
D
L
L
W
L
16
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
8224818-108
L
D
L
L
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
81431216-47
D
D
L
L
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
81341117-66
D
W
L
D
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
8125615-95
D
L
W
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In LaLiga, Valencia sit 19th and are firmly in the relegation zone, making this a must-win home fixture for Aguirre's side. Athletic Bilbao occupy 10th place, positioned comfortably in mid-table and well clear of any danger.

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