International Coverage

How to watch Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Mestalla

Today's game between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Valencia manager Javier Aguirre is without a number of first-team players for this fixture. Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez, Umar Sadiq, Jose Copete, Dimitri Foulquier, and Luis Rioja are all listed as injured and will not feature. No suspensions are currently recorded. The projected XI includes Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Justin De Haas, and Pablo Maffeo in defence, and Hugo Duro leading the attack.

Athletic Bilbao head coach Edin Terzic is dealing with his own injury concerns. Unai Eguiluz, Oihan Sancet, and Nico Williams are all unavailable through injury. No suspensions apply to the away squad. The projected starting lineup features Unai Simon in goal, with Inaki Williams expected to lead the line and Alex Berenguer among those supporting in midfield. Any further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Valencia have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw at home to Racing Santander on October 11, which followed a 2-3 defeat to Real Sociedad. A 0-1 win at Deportivo Alaves on September 15 represents their only victory in that run, while a 0-5 loss to Barcelona on September 6 stands as the heaviest result. Across those five fixtures, Valencia have scored five goals and conceded eleven.

Athletic Bilbao have taken three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a friendly win over Real Sociedad, and in LaLiga their last result was a 0-0 draw at home to Deportivo Alaves on September 19. The standout result in that run was a 3-0 home victory over Atletico Madrid on September 5, with a 0-2 win at Celta Vigo also notable. Bilbao have conceded just twice in their last four competitive outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on May 10, 2026, when Valencia won 1-0 at San Mamés. Before that, Athletic Bilbao beat Valencia 2-1 in a Copa del Rey tie in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, Athletic Bilbao hold three wins to Valencia's two, with the overall series remaining competitive throughout.

Standings

In LaLiga, Valencia sit 19th and are firmly in the relegation zone, making this a must-win home fixture for Aguirre's side. Athletic Bilbao occupy 10th place, positioned comfortably in mid-table and well clear of any danger.