International Coverage
Here is a curated table listing one broadcaster per country for the Uzbekistan vs. Colombia match, based on the "International Coverage" section of the page. Where possible, direct links to their official websites or service homepages are provided.
Country
Broadcaster
Albania
Algeria
American Samoa
FBC Sports
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Bluu
Antigua and Barbuda
Rush Sports
Argentina
Armenia
Fast Sports
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Ictimai TV
Bahamas
DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Bahrain
Bangladesh
T Sports
Barbados
CBC TV 8
Belarus
Sport TV Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Nexgen
Benin
New World Sport
Bermuda
Rush Sports
Bolivia
Bonaire
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport
Botswana
SuperSport
Brazil
British Virgin Islands
Bluu
Brunei Darussalam
RTB Aneka
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
New World Sport
Burundi
Sporty TV
Cambodia
MONOMAX
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde Islands
Cayman Islands
Rush Sports
Central African Republic
New World Sport
Chad
Chile
China
Chinese Taipei
ELTA Sports
Colombia
Comoros
SuperSport
Congo DR
Sporty TV
Costa Rica
FOX+
Croatia
Curaçao
Nos Pais Television
Cyprus
Sigma TV
Czech Republic
Nova Action
Côte d'Ivoire
New World Sport
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Bluu
Dominican Republic
Pio Deportes
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
SuperSport
Eritrea
DStv Now
Estonia
Go3 Extra Sports
Ethiopia
SuperSport
Faroe Islands
Fiji
FBC Sports
Finland
France
Gabon
New World Sport
Gambia
DStv Now
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Sporty TV
Great Britain
Greece
Grenada
Bluu
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
ENet TV
Honduras
Tigo Sports
Hong Kong
Hungary
M4 Sports
Iceland
India
Indonesia
International
Iran
Iraq
Ireland Republic
Israel
Sport 1
Italy
Jamaica
Television Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Qazsport
Kenya
Azam Sports
Korea Republic
Kosovo
Telecom Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
KTRK Sport
Laos
MONOMAX
Latvia
Go3 Extra Sports
Lebanon
Lesotho
SuperSport
Liberia
DStv Now
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Go3 Extra Sports
Luxembourg
Tipik
Macau
TDM Desporto
Macedonia
Arena Cloud
Madagascar
Malawi
Azam Sports
Malaysia
RTM klik
Maldives
Medianet
Mali
New World Sport
Mauritania
Mauritius
New World Sport
Mayotte
SuperSport
Mexico
Monaco
Mongolia
EduTV
Montenegro
Arena Cloud
Montserrat
Rush Sports
Morocco
Mozambique
Sporty TV
Myanmar
TV360 by Mytel
Namibia
SuperSport
Nepal
Himalaya Sports TV
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Tigo Sports
How to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Uzbekistan and Colombia will kick-off at 18 Jun 2026, 03:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Uzbekistan vs Colombia Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- F. Cannavaro
- N. Lorenzo
Injuries and Suspensions
Uzbekistan head coach Fabio Cannavaro names a projected XI of Utkir Yusupov; Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, Farrukh Sayfiev; Oston Urunov, Sherzod Nasrulloev, Otabek Shukurov; Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Akmal Mozgovoy; Eldor Shomurodov. Jaloliddin Masharipov is listed as an injury absentee. No suspensions are recorded for the White Wolves.
Colombia manager Néstor Lorenzo has a fully fit squad at his disposal, with no injuries or suspensions reported. His projected XI reads: Camilo Vargas; Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica, Daniel Munoz; Richard Rios, Jefferson Lerma; Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias; Luis Suarez. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.
Form
Uzbekistan arrive with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five friendlies, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands on June 8, and they also fell 2-0 to Canada at the start of June. On the positive side, they beat Gabon 3-1 and Venezuela in March, and drew 2-2 with China in January. Across those five matches, the White Wolves scored eight goals and conceded seven.
Colombia's recent form is considerably stronger. Lorenzo's side won three of their last five matches, drawing none and losing two. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Jordan on June 7, following a 3-1 victory against Costa Rica on June 1. A 3-0 defeat of Australia in November 2025 also features in the run. Their two defeats came against France (3-1) and Croatia (2-1) in March. Colombia scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games.
Head-to-Head Record
No previous meetings between Uzbekistan and Colombia are recorded in the available data. This Group K fixture at the Estadio Azteca on June 17 will be the first competitive encounter between the two nations.
Standings
In Group K, Colombia currently occupy first place, while Uzbekistan sit fourth ahead of their opening match.