International Coverage

Here is a curated table listing one broadcaster per country for the Uzbekistan vs. Colombia match, based on the "International Coverage" section of the page. Where possible, direct links to their official websites or service homepages are provided.

How to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. K Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Uzbekistan and Colombia will kick-off at 18 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Uzbekistan head coach Fabio Cannavaro names a projected XI of Utkir Yusupov; Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, Farrukh Sayfiev; Oston Urunov, Sherzod Nasrulloev, Otabek Shukurov; Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Akmal Mozgovoy; Eldor Shomurodov. Jaloliddin Masharipov is listed as an injury absentee. No suspensions are recorded for the White Wolves.

Colombia manager Néstor Lorenzo has a fully fit squad at his disposal, with no injuries or suspensions reported. His projected XI reads: Camilo Vargas; Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica, Daniel Munoz; Richard Rios, Jefferson Lerma; Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias; Luis Suarez. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 10 J. Masharipov Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Uzbekistan arrive with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five friendlies, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands on June 8, and they also fell 2-0 to Canada at the start of June. On the positive side, they beat Gabon 3-1 and Venezuela in March, and drew 2-2 with China in January. Across those five matches, the White Wolves scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Colombia's recent form is considerably stronger. Lorenzo's side won three of their last five matches, drawing none and losing two. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Jordan on June 7, following a 3-1 victory against Costa Rica on June 1. A 3-0 defeat of Australia in November 2025 also features in the run. Their two defeats came against France (3-1) and Croatia (2-1) in March. Colombia scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Uzbekistan and Colombia are recorded in the available data. This Group K fixture at the Estadio Azteca on June 17 will be the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group K, Colombia currently occupy first place, while Uzbekistan sit fourth ahead of their opening match.