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World Cup
team-logoUzbekistan
Mexico City Stadium
team-logoColombia
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Uzbekistan vs Colombia: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbekistan
Colombia
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Here is a curated table listing one broadcaster per country for the Uzbekistan vs. Colombia match, based on the "International Coverage" section of the page. Where possible, direct links to their official websites or service homepages are provided.

Country

Broadcaster

Albania

TV Klan

Algeria

beIN SPORTS

American Samoa

FBC Sports

Andorra

DAZN Spain

Angola

DStv Now

Anguilla

Bluu

Antigua and Barbuda

Rush Sports

Argentina

TyC Sports

Armenia

Fast Sports

Aruba

NPO 1

Australia

SBS On Demand

Austria

Servus TV

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

Bahamas

DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Bahrain

beIN SPORTS

Bangladesh

T Sports

Barbados

CBC TV 8

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

Belgium

Sporza

Belize

Nexgen

Benin

New World Sport

Bermuda

Rush Sports

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Bonaire

NPO Start

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Botswana

SuperSport

Brazil

Globoplay

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

Bulgaria

BNT 1

Burkina Faso

New World Sport

Burundi

Sporty TV

Cambodia

MONOMAX

Cameroon

StarTimes

Canada

TSN+

Cape Verde Islands

ZAP

Cayman Islands

Rush Sports

Central African Republic

New World Sport

Chad

beIN SPORTS

Chile

Chilevision

China

CCTV-5

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

Colombia

Caracol TV

Comoros

SuperSport

Congo DR

Sporty TV

Costa Rica

FOX+

Croatia

HRT 2

Curaçao

Nos Pais Television

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Czech Republic

Nova Action

Côte d'Ivoire

New World Sport

Denmark

TV2 Play

Djibouti

beIN SPORTS

Dominica

Bluu

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports

Egypt

beIN SPORTS

El Salvador

Tigo Sports

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport

Eritrea

DStv Now

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

Ethiopia

SuperSport

Faroe Islands

TV4 Sweden

Fiji

FBC Sports

Finland

MTV Katsomo

France

beIN Sports

Gabon

New World Sport

Gambia

DStv Now

Georgia

Setanta Sports

Germany

MagentaTV

Ghana

Sporty TV

Great Britain

BBC iPlayer

Greece

ERT FLIX

Grenada

Bluu

Guatemala

Tigo Sports

Guinea

StarTimes

Guinea-Bissau

ZAP

Guyana

ENet TV

Honduras

Tigo Sports

Hong Kong

Now Sports

Hungary

M4 Sports

Iceland

RUV

India

ZEE5

Indonesia

TVRI Sport

International

YouTube

Iran

beIN SPORTS

Iraq

beIN SPORTS

Ireland Republic

RTE Player

Israel

Sport 1

Italy

DAZN Italia

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

Japan

DAZN Japan

Jordan

beIN SPORTS

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Kenya

Azam Sports

Korea Republic

Naver

Kosovo

Telecom Kosovo

Kuwait

beIN SPORTS

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

Laos

MONOMAX

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

Lebanon

beIN SPORTS

Lesotho

SuperSport

Liberia

DStv Now

Libya

beIN SPORTS

Liechtenstein

SRF zwei

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

Luxembourg

Tipik

Macau

TDM Desporto

Macedonia

Arena Cloud

Madagascar

StarTimes

Malawi

Azam Sports

Malaysia

RTM klik

Maldives

Medianet

Mali

New World Sport

Mauritania

beIN SPORTS

Mauritius

New World Sport

Mayotte

SuperSport

Mexico

ViX

Monaco

beIN Sports

Mongolia

EduTV

Montenegro

Arena Cloud

Montserrat

Rush Sports

Morocco

beIN SPORTS

Mozambique

Sporty TV

Myanmar

TV360 by Mytel

Namibia

SuperSport

Nepal

Himalaya Sports TV

Netherlands

NPO Start

New Zealand

TVNZ+

Nicaragua

Tigo Sports

How to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. K
Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Uzbekistan and Colombia will kick-off at 18 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Uzbekistan vs Colombia Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Uzbekistan crest
Uzbekistan
UZB
Formation
Colombia crest
Colombia
COL
4-2-3-1
1U. Yusupov5R. Ashurmatov18A. Abdullaev2A. Khusanov4F. Sayfiev11O. Urunov13S. Nasrulloev7O. Shukurov22A. Fayzullayev6A. Mozgovoy14E. Shomurodov12C. Vargas23D. Sanchez2D. Munoz17J. Mojica3J. Lucumi6R. Rios16J. Lerma7L. Diaz10J. Rodriguez11J. Arias25L. Suarez
Colombia crest
Colombia
COL
3-4-2-1
Uzbekistan

Starting XI

Colombia

Manager

  • F. Cannavaro
  • N. Lorenzo

Injuries and Suspensions

    Uzbekistan head coach Fabio Cannavaro names a projected XI of Utkir Yusupov; Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, Farrukh Sayfiev; Oston Urunov, Sherzod Nasrulloev, Otabek Shukurov; Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Akmal Mozgovoy; Eldor Shomurodov. Jaloliddin Masharipov is listed as an injury absentee. No suspensions are recorded for the White Wolves.

    Colombia manager Néstor Lorenzo has a fully fit squad at his disposal, with no injuries or suspensions reported. His projected XI reads: Camilo Vargas; Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica, Daniel Munoz; Richard Rios, Jefferson Lerma; Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias; Luis Suarez. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Form

    UZB
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    6/7
    Games over 2.5 goals
    3/5
    Both teams scored
    3/5

    COL
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    10/6
    Games over 2.5 goals
    4/5
    Both teams scored
    3/5

    Uzbekistan arrive with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five friendlies, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands on June 8, and they also fell 2-0 to Canada at the start of June. On the positive side, they beat Gabon 3-1 and Venezuela in March, and drew 2-2 with China in January. Across those five matches, the White Wolves scored eight goals and conceded seven.

    Colombia's recent form is considerably stronger. Lorenzo's side won three of their last five matches, drawing none and losing two. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Jordan on June 7, following a 3-1 victory against Costa Rica on June 1. A 3-0 defeat of Australia in November 2025 also features in the run. Their two defeats came against France (3-1) and Croatia (2-1) in March. Colombia scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games.

    Head-to-Head Record

    No previous meetings between Uzbekistan and Colombia are recorded in the available data. This Group K fixture at the Estadio Azteca on June 17 will be the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

    Standings

    In Group K, Colombia currently occupy first place, while Uzbekistan sit fourth ahead of their opening match.

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