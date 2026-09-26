How to watch USA vs Peru with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Friendlies - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 16:30

Today's game between USA and Peru will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 21:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Peru today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for either side ahead of this fixture. Full injury and suspension updates for both the USA and Peru will be added as the match approaches.

Form

The USA head into this friendly with a mixed recent record, going W2-L2-W1 across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 defeat to Belgium at the World Cup, though they had beaten Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the previous round. Across those five matches, the USMNT scored 12 goals and conceded 9, reflecting an attack-minded but defensively inconsistent side. They won three of the five matches, with victories over Paraguay, Australia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Peru's last five results tell a more difficult story. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 defeat to Spain, and they also lost 2-0 to Senegal. A 2-2 draw with Honduras and a narrow 2-1 win away to Haiti represent their steadier moments, while a 2-0 win over Bolivia earlier in the cycle rounds out a W2-D1-L2 record. They scored 7 goals and conceded 7 across those games.

Head-to-Head Record

USA and Peru have met twice in the available head-to-head record, both in friendly competition. The most recent encounter, played in October 2018, ended 1-1. Before that, the USA won 2-1 in September 2015. The USA hold a narrow edge with one win to Peru's none, and the two sides have scored three goals apiece across the two matches.