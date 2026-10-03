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Friendlies
team-logoUSA
team-logoMexico
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USA vs Mexico: Worldwide Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
USA vs Mexico
USA
Mexico
Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Official Broadcaster

Official Homepage

India

FanCode / YouTube

fancode.com

China

CCTV Sports

cctv.com

United States

TNT / Max / Telemundo

max.com

Indonesia

Vision+ / YouTube

visionplus.id

Pakistan

Tapmad

tapmad.com

Nigeria

SuperSport (DStv)

supersport.com

Brazil

Disney+ / ESPN Brasil

disneyplus.com

Bangladesh

T Sports / YouTube

tsports.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com/ja-JP

Philippines

SPOTV NOW

spotvnow.com

Mexico

TUDN / Canal 5 / TV Azteca

tudn.com

Colombia

Disney+ South America

disneyplus.com

Argentina

Disney+ Argentina

disneyplus.com

Peru

Disney+ Chile / Sur

disneyplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+ Sur / Inter

disneyplus.com

Chile

Disney+ Chile

disneyplus.com

Guatemala

Claro Sports / TUDN

clarosports.com

Ecuador

Disney+ Sur

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Sur

disneyplus.com

Dominican Republic

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Honduras

Claro Sports / TUDN

clarosports.com

Nicaragua

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

El Salvador

Claro Sports / TUDN

clarosports.com

Costa Rica

Claro Sports / TUDN

clarosports.com

Panama

TVMax / Claro Sports

tvmax-9.com

Uruguay

Disney+ Argentina

disneyplus.com

Puerto Rico

Telemundo / Peacock

telemundo.com

How to watch USA vs Mexico with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Friendlies - Game Week 1

Today's game between USA and Mexico will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 03:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Mexico today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for the United States ahead of this fixture. Updates on the squad and probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Mexico's squad details are also yet to be confirmed. Full team news will be provided as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

USA

USA - Form

TUR
L3-2
BIH
W2-0
BEL
L1-4
PER
W4-1
CHL
W4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MEX

MEX - Form

CZE
W0-3
ECU
W2-0
ENG
L2-3
COL
D1-1
PER
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

The United States head into this match with a W3-D0-L2 record across their last five games. Their most recent result was a 4-2 friendly win over Chile, following a 4-1 victory over Peru earlier in the same international window. Their only defeats in that run came at the World Cup, including a 1-4 quarter-final loss to Belgium. Across those five matches, the USMNT scored 13 goals and conceded 9, pointing to a side with clear attacking output but defensive work still to do.

Mexico have picked up a W2-D2-L1 record across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Peru, and they also drew 1-1 with Colombia in this same window. El Tri's only defeat in that run was a 2-3 loss to England at the World Cup round of 16, while wins over Ecuador and Czechia in the tournament showed their quality on the ball. Mexico scored 7 goals and conceded 6 across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

USADrawMexico
2
1
2
CONCACAF Gold Cup
USA badge
USA
USA
1
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
2
FT
Friendlies
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
2
USA badge
USA
USA
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
USA badge
USA
USA
2
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
USA badge
USA
USA
3
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
0
FT
Friendlies
USA badge
USA
USA
1
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The two sides met most recently at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, with Mexico winning 2-1. Before that, Mexico claimed a 2-0 friendly win in October 2024, though the United States have won two of the last five meetings, including consecutive CONCACAF Nations League victories by scores of 2-0 and 3-0. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Mexico hold two wins to the USA's two, with one draw, making this a closely contested rivalry in recent years.

Standings

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