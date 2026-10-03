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How to watch USA vs Mexico with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Friendlies - Game Week 1 3 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between USA and Mexico will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Mexico today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for the United States ahead of this fixture. Updates on the squad and probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Mexico's squad details are also yet to be confirmed. Full team news will be provided as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

The United States head into this match with a W3-D0-L2 record across their last five games. Their most recent result was a 4-2 friendly win over Chile, following a 4-1 victory over Peru earlier in the same international window. Their only defeats in that run came at the World Cup, including a 1-4 quarter-final loss to Belgium. Across those five matches, the USMNT scored 13 goals and conceded 9, pointing to a side with clear attacking output but defensive work still to do.

Mexico have picked up a W2-D2-L1 record across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Peru, and they also drew 1-1 with Colombia in this same window. El Tri's only defeat in that run was a 2-3 loss to England at the World Cup round of 16, while wins over Ecuador and Czechia in the tournament showed their quality on the ball. Mexico scored 7 goals and conceded 6 across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, with Mexico winning 2-1. Before that, Mexico claimed a 2-0 friendly win in October 2024, though the United States have won two of the last five meetings, including consecutive CONCACAF Nations League victories by scores of 2-0 and 3-0. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Mexico hold two wins to the USA's two, with one draw, making this a closely contested rivalry in recent years.