How to watch USA vs Chile with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Friendlies - Game Week 1 29 Sept 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between USA and Chile will kick off at 30 Sept 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Chile today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for both sides has not yet been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full injury and suspension updates for the USMNT and Chile will be added closer to kick-off as Pochettino and his counterpart finalise their squads for the second game of the fall window.

Form

The USMNT head into this fixture with a W3-D0-L2 record across their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 4-1 friendly win over Peru, a performance that featured multiple debutants and gave Pochettino's rebuilt squad a strong platform to build from. Before that, the USA's last competitive action saw them exit the World Cup at the quarter-final stage, beaten 4-1 by Belgium, though they had earlier recorded a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 16. Across the five matches, the United States scored 11 goals and conceded 10, reflecting an attacking intent that has occasionally come at a defensive cost.

Chile have struggled for consistency, winning just one of their last five games for a W1-D0-L4 record. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Canada, and they also lost 2-1 to Portugal and 4-1 to New Zealand in that run. Their only win came against DR Congo, a 2-1 victory away from home. Chile scored eight goals across those five matches but conceded nine, pointing to an imbalance that their coaching staff will need to address.

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have met three times in recorded recent history, with the most recent encounter ending 1-1 in a March 2019 friendly. The series is closely contested: Chile claimed a 3-2 win in a 2015 friendly, while the other recorded meeting, in 2011, also finished level at 1-1. Across the three matches, neither side has been able to establish a clear dominance, and all three fixtures have been decided by a single goal or less.