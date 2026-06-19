International Coverage

How to watch USA vs Australia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between USA and Australia will kick-off at 19 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Australia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to name a familiar XI, with Matt Freese in goal behind a back line of Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, and Alex Freeman. Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams are projected to form the midfield, with Christian Pulisic supporting Folarin Balogun and Sergino Dest in attack. Pulisic's fitness has been the main talking point of the week, though he remains in the projected lineup. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side.

Tony Popovic is set to go with Patrick Beach in goal, protected by Jordan Bos, Alessandro Circati, Cameron Burgess, and Harry Souttar across the back four. Jacob Italiano, Aiden O'Neill, and Connor Metcalfe are named in midfield, with Paul Okon-Engstler, Nestory Irankunda, and Mohamed Toure leading the attack. Australia also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of kick-off. Further updates will be added closer to the start.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The USMNT head into this fixture with two wins and three losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their World Cup opener on June 13, a performance that set a strong tone for the tournament. Before that, they fell 2-1 to Germany in a pre-tournament friendly, having beaten Senegal 3-2 the week prior. Across those five matches, the U.S. have scored 10 goals and conceded eight — a side with clear attacking output but defensive questions still to answer.

Australia arrive in better recent shape, posting three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Türkiye in the World Cup group stage on June 14, following a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in a friendly. The Socceroos beat Curacao 5-1 in March and edged Cameroon 1-0 in the same international window, with their only defeat in this run a 1-0 loss to Mexico. Australia have kept two clean sheets across these five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

USA Last 2 matches AUS 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins USA 2 - 1 Australia

Australia 1 - 3 USA 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

The two sides have met twice in the available record, with the United States winning both. The most recent encounter came in a friendly on October 15, 2025, where the U.S. won 2-1 at home — a physical game that left its mark on both squads. Before that, Australia hosted the Americans in June 2010 and lost 3-1. Across these two meetings, the U.S. have scored five goals and conceded two.

Standings

In Group D, the United States currently sit top of the table, with Australia in second place heading into this second round of fixtures.