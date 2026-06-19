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USA vs Australia: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
USA vs Australia
USA
Australia
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Primary Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Albania

TV Klan

TV Klan

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

American Samoa

FBC Sports

FBC News

Andorra

TVE La 1

RTVE

Angola

TPA

TPA

Anguilla

Bluu

Bluu

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

Bluu

Argentina

TyC Sports

TyC Sports

Armenia

Fast Sports

Fast Media

Aruba

Telearuba

Telearuba

Australia

SBS

SBS On Demand

Austria

Servus TV

ServusTV

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

İTV

Bahamas

Rush Sports

Flow Sports

Bahrain

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Bangladesh

BTV (Bangladesh Television)

BTV

Barbados

CBC TV 8

CBC

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

Setanta Sports

Belgium

VRT (Sporza)

Sporza

Belize

Nexgen

Unavailable

Benin

Benin TV

ORTB

Bermuda

Bluu

Bluu

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Bonaire

NPO 1

NPO Start

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Tvarenasport

Botswana

DStv Now

DStv

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

Bluu

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

RTB

Bulgaria

BNT 1

BNT

Burkina Faso

RTB

RTB

Burundi

RTNB TV

RTNB

Cambodia

Hang Meas HDTV

Hang Meas

Cameroon

CRTV Sports

CRTV

Canada

TSN

TSN

Cape Verde Islands

RTC

RTC

Cayman Islands

Bluu

Bluu

Central African Republic

New World Sport

New World TV

Chad

Télé Tchad

Télé Tchad

Chile

Chilevision

Chilevisión

China

CCTV-5

CCTV Sports

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

ELTA TV

Colombia

Radio Nacional de Colombia

RTVC

Comoros

SuperSport

SuperSport

Congo DR

Télé Congo

Télé Congo

Costa Rica

FOX+

Fox Sports

Croatia

HRT 2

HRT

Curaçao

Nos Pais Television

Nos Pais

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Sigma Live

Czech Republic

ČT Sport

Česká televize

Côte d'Ivoire

RTI

RTI

Denmark

DR 1

DR TV

Djibouti

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Dominica

Bluu

Bluu

Dominican Republic

CDN Deportes

CDN Deportes

Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports

DGO

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

El Salvador

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport

SuperSport

Eritrea

SuperSport

SuperSport

Estonia

ETV

ERR

Ethiopia

Hagerie TV

Unavailable

Faroe Islands

KVF

KVF

Fiji

FBC Sports

FBC News

Finland

MTV3

MTV Katsomo

France

M6

6play

Gabon

Gabon 1ère

Gabon 1ère

Gambia

GRTS Gambia

GRTS

Georgia

Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports

Germany

Das Erste

Sportschau

Ghana

GTV Sports+

GBC Ghana

Great Britain

BBC One

BBC iPlayer

Greece

ERT 2

ERTFLIX

Greenland

DR 1

DR TV

Grenada

Bluu

Bluu

Guatemala

TeleOnce

Chapin TV

Guinea

RTG

RTG Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

ZAP

ZAP TV

Guyana

ENet TV

ENet

Honduras

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Hong Kong

ViuTV

ViuTV

Hungary

M4 Sports

M4 Sport

Iceland

RUV

RÚV

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

Persiana Sports

Persiana Media

Iraq

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Ireland Republic

RTE 2

RTÉ Player

Israel

KAN 11

Kan

Italy

RAI 1

RaiPlay

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

1spotmedia

Japan

NHK G TV

NHK Plus

Jordan

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Qazsport

Kenya

KBC Channel 1

KBC

Korea Republic

KBS2

KBS

Kosovo

Arena Sport

Tvarenasport

Kuwait

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

UTRK

Laos

MONOMAX

Monomax

Latvia

TV6 Latvia

TV3 Play Latvia

Lebanon

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Lesotho

DStv Now

DStv

Liberia

SuperSport

SuperSport

Libya

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Liechtenstein

SRF zwei

SRF Sport

Lithuania

TV3 Lithuania

TV3 Play Lithuania

Luxembourg

Das Erste

Sportschau

Macau

TDM Desporto

TDM

Macedonia

Arena Sport

Tvarenasport

Madagascar

TV Malagasy

TVM

Malawi

Azam Sports

Azam TV

Malaysia

RTM klik

RTM Klik

Maldives

ICE Xtra

Medianet

Mali

ORTM 2

ORTM

Mauritania

New World Sport

New World TV

Mauritius

MBC 11

MBC

Mayotte

SuperSport

SuperSport

Mexico

ViX

ViX

How to watch USA vs Australia with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. D
Seattle Stadium

Today's game between USA and Australia will kick-off at 19 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Australia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

USA vs Australia Probable lineups

4-3-3
USA crest
USA
USA
Formation
Australia crest
Australia
AUS
5-4-1
24M. Freese5A. Robinson13T. Ream3C. Richards16A. Freeman17M. Tillman8W. McKennie4T. Adams10C. Pulisic20F. Balogun2S. Dest18P. Beach5J. Bos3A. Circati21C. Burgess19H. Souttar4J. Italiano13A. O'Neill8C. Metcalfe24P. Okon-Engstler17N. Irankunda9M. Toure
Australia crest
Australia
AUS
4-3-3
USA

Starting XI

Australia

Manager

  • M. Pochettino
  • T. Popovic

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to name a familiar XI, with Matt Freese in goal behind a back line of Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, and Alex Freeman. Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams are projected to form the midfield, with Christian Pulisic supporting Folarin Balogun and Sergino Dest in attack. Pulisic's fitness has been the main talking point of the week, though he remains in the projected lineup. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side.

Tony Popovic is set to go with Patrick Beach in goal, protected by Jordan Bos, Alessandro Circati, Cameron Burgess, and Harry Souttar across the back four. Jacob Italiano, Aiden O'Neill, and Connor Metcalfe are named in midfield, with Paul Okon-Engstler, Nestory Irankunda, and Mohamed Toure leading the attack. Australia also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of kick-off. Further updates will be added closer to the start.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

USA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

AUS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

The USMNT head into this fixture with two wins and three losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their World Cup opener on June 13, a performance that set a strong tone for the tournament. Before that, they fell 2-1 to Germany in a pre-tournament friendly, having beaten Senegal 3-2 the week prior. Across those five matches, the U.S. have scored 10 goals and conceded eight — a side with clear attacking output but defensive questions still to answer.

Australia arrive in better recent shape, posting three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Türkiye in the World Cup group stage on June 14, following a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in a friendly. The Socceroos beat Curacao 5-1 in March and edged Cameroon 1-0 in the same international window, with their only defeat in this run a 1-0 loss to Mexico. Australia have kept two clean sheets across these five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

USA

Last 2 matches

AUS

2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

5

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
2/2

The two sides have met twice in the available record, with the United States winning both. The most recent encounter came in a friendly on October 15, 2025, where the U.S. won 2-1 at home — a physical game that left its mark on both squads. Before that, Australia hosted the Americans in June 2010 and lost 3-1. Across these two meetings, the U.S. have scored five goals and conceded two.

Standings

In Group D, the United States currently sit top of the table, with Australia in second place heading into this second round of fixtures.

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