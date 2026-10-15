International Coverage

How to watch Universitatea Craiova vs Getafe with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadionul Ion Oblemenco

Today's game between Universitatea Craiova and Getafe will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Universitatea Craiova vs Getafe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Universitatea Craiova are managed by Filipe Coelho, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this fixture. Updates on the squad are expected closer to kick-off.

Getafe head coach Pepe Bordalas is also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and further squad updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Universitatea Craiova arrive with a perfect record across their last five matches, winning all five in the Superliga and the Romanian Cup. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 away win against Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc on October 11. That run also includes a commanding 5-0 home victory over FC FCSB and a 4-0 win over Universitatea Cluj, reflecting a side that has been scoring freely while keeping opponents at bay.

Getafe's last five matches tell a different story. Bordalas's side recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats in LaLiga. Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss to Barcelona on October 10, and their only win in that run came 1-0 against Malaga on September 20. Getafe drew 1-1 with both Deportivo de A Coruna and Celta Vigo, and lost 1-0 to Real Betis, scoring just five goals across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Universitatea Craiova and Getafe. This fixture therefore represents a first recorded encounter between the two clubs in the provided dataset.

Standings

In the Conference League, both Universitatea Craiova and Getafe currently sit in first position in their respective standings, making this a fixture between two sides at the top of the table in European competition.