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Conference League
team-logoUniversitatea Craiova
Stadionul Ion Oblemenco
team-logoGetafe
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Universitatea Craiova vs Getafe: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Universitatea Craiova vs Getafe
Universitatea Craiova
Getafe
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France

Canal+ Live

Canal+

Germany

RTL+

RTL+

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Romania

Digi Sport 1 Romania

Digi Sport

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Universitatea Craiova vs Getafe with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
Stadionul Ion Oblemenco

Today's game between Universitatea Craiova and Getafe will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Universitatea Craiova vs Getafe today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Universitatea Craiova vs Getafe Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Coelho

Universitatea Craiova are managed by Filipe Coelho, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this fixture. Updates on the squad are expected closer to kick-off.

Getafe head coach Pepe Bordalas is also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and further squad updates will be added as they become available.

Form

UCR

UCR - Form

BAC
W1-2
UNC
W4-0
CHU
W0-1
FCS
W5-0
CSI
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
GET

GET - Form

CEL
D1-1
COR
D1-1
BET
L1-0
MAL
W1-0
BAR
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Universitatea Craiova arrive with a perfect record across their last five matches, winning all five in the Superliga and the Romanian Cup. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 away win against Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc on October 11. That run also includes a commanding 5-0 home victory over FC FCSB and a 4-0 win over Universitatea Cluj, reflecting a side that has been scoring freely while keeping opponents at bay.

Getafe's last five matches tell a different story. Bordalas's side recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats in LaLiga. Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss to Barcelona on October 10, and their only win in that run came 1-0 against Malaga on September 20. Getafe drew 1-1 with both Deportivo de A Coruna and Celta Vigo, and lost 1-0 to Real Betis, scoring just five goals across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Universitatea Craiova and Getafe. This fixture therefore represents a first recorded encounter between the two clubs in the provided dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League, both Universitatea Craiova and Getafe currently sit in first position in their respective standings, making this a fixture between two sides at the top of the table in European competition.

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