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Serie A
team-logoUdinese
Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
team-logoRoma
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Watch Udinese vs. Roma live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Udinese vs Roma
Udinese
Roma
Serie A

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Udinese vs Roma in live Serie A action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Udinese vs Roma with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
United KingdomDAZN
CanadaFubo
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 2 / beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

ESPN4 Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada / TLN

DAZN Canada

Chad

STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Iraq

STARZPLAY / Shasha / Almanasa / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

Italy

DAZN Italia / DAZN1

DAZN Italy

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mauritania

STARZPLAY / Shasha

STARZPLAY

Mexico

ESPN Mexico / Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Morocco

STARZPLAY / Shasha / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Russia

Match! Football 1 / Sportbox.ru / matchtv.ru

Match TV

Saudi Arabia

STARZPLAY / Shasha / STC TV / Thmanyah

STARZPLAY

Match Preview

crest
Serie A - Game Week 10
Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Roma travel to the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine on Saturday 31 October for a Serie A fixture that carries very different implications for each side. Gian Piero Gasperini's side arrive in fine form and with genuine title ambitions, while Udinese are fighting to arrest a damaging run of results under Kosta Runjaic.

Roma sit third in Serie A and a win in Udine would pull them to within one point of leaders Inter and Lazio, both of whom face difficult fixtures this weekend. Gasperini's team have shown character in recent weeks, twice coming from behind to take points and grinding out results even when not at their best.

The most eye-catching story heading into this game is Rodrigo Mora. The Portuguese forward scored a decisive header from the bench in Roma's 4-2 win over Cagliari and is now set to start in Udine, partnering Donyell Malen in attack with Paulo Dybala still unavailable through injury.

Udinese's situation is more precarious. Runjaic's side have lost six consecutive Serie A matches and drew 0-0 at Parma last time out to end that run, though the point did little to ease the pressure on the manager. Defensive injuries continue to complicate his preparations.

Nicolò Zaniolo is expected to feature for Udinese in an attacking midfield role alongside Jürgen Ekkelenkamp, giving the hosts some creative threat. Whether that is enough to trouble a Roma side that has conceded only twice in its last three league outings is another matter.

For Roma, goalkeeper Mile Svilar remains absent, with Pierluigi Gollini continuing between the posts. Lorenzo Pellegrini and Manu Koné also miss out, leaving Gasperini to name a reshuffled but still formidable lineup.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Udinese vs Roma live, including kick-off time, TV channel, live stream options, team news and more.

Team news & squads

Udinese vs Roma Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
Formation
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
3-4-2-1
M. OkoyeM. OkoyeC. KabaseleC. KabaseleM. PalmaM. PalmaJ. AbankwahJ. AbankwahJ. PiotrowskiJ. PiotrowskiM. VojvodaM. VojvodaJ. KarlstroemJ. KarlstroemN. ZanioloN. ZanioloH. KamaraH. KamaraJ. EkkelenkampJ. EkkelenkampK. DavisK. DavisP. GolliniP. GolliniL. BalerdiL. BalerdiD. GhilardiD. GhilardiE. N'DickaE. N'DickaR. MoraR. MoraB. CristanteB. CristanteN. PisilliN. PisilliM. SouleM. Souleteam-logoE. LulliN. MolinaN. MolinaD. MalenD. Malen
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
3-4-2-1
Udinese

Starting XI

Roma

Manager

  • K. Runjaic
  • G. Gasperini
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Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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