Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

How to watch Udinese vs Roma with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN Canada Fubo

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 10 31 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Roma travel to the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine on Saturday 31 October for a Serie A fixture that carries very different implications for each side. Gian Piero Gasperini's side arrive in fine form and with genuine title ambitions, while Udinese are fighting to arrest a damaging run of results under Kosta Runjaic.

Roma sit third in Serie A and a win in Udine would pull them to within one point of leaders Inter and Lazio, both of whom face difficult fixtures this weekend. Gasperini's team have shown character in recent weeks, twice coming from behind to take points and grinding out results even when not at their best.

The most eye-catching story heading into this game is Rodrigo Mora. The Portuguese forward scored a decisive header from the bench in Roma's 4-2 win over Cagliari and is now set to start in Udine, partnering Donyell Malen in attack with Paulo Dybala still unavailable through injury.

Udinese's situation is more precarious. Runjaic's side have lost six consecutive Serie A matches and drew 0-0 at Parma last time out to end that run, though the point did little to ease the pressure on the manager. Defensive injuries continue to complicate his preparations.

Nicolò Zaniolo is expected to feature for Udinese in an attacking midfield role alongside Jürgen Ekkelenkamp, giving the hosts some creative threat. Whether that is enough to trouble a Roma side that has conceded only twice in its last three league outings is another matter.

For Roma, goalkeeper Mile Svilar remains absent, with Pierluigi Gollini continuing between the posts. Lorenzo Pellegrini and Manu Koné also miss out, leaving Gasperini to name a reshuffled but still formidable lineup.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Udinese vs Roma live, including kick-off time, TV channel, live stream options, team news and more.

Team news & squads