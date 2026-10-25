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Serie A
team-logoUdinese
Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
team-logoAC Milan
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TV Guide & Streaming
Udinese vs AC Milan
Udinese
AC Milan
Serie A
United StatesFubo
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo

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Match Preview

crest
Serie A - Game Week 8
Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Udinese host AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine on Sunday, 25 October, in the late kick-off of the eighth Serie A round. Both clubs arrive at this fixture in poor shape, though for very different reasons, and the pressure is mounting on both benches.

Udinese have lost five consecutive league matches and sit 16th in the table. Their most recent defeat, a 3-0 home loss to Lecce, was their worst performance of the season and drew audible protests from their own supporters. Coach Kosta Runjaic has kept his job for now, but the situation is fragile.

Milan's problems are just as acute. A 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth in the Europa League on Thursday left the club bruised, with goalkeeper Mike Maignan sent off in the first half in what was widely described as an inexplicable reaction. Maignan has since apologised publicly, insisting the gesture was not intentional, while the club moved to defend him after he was subjected to racist abuse on social media.

Manager Ruben Amorim is under scrutiny. Owner Gerry Cardinale has travelled to Udine and plans to remain in Italy for eight days, through to the derby against Inter on 31 October, in a move that signals close oversight of the squad and coaching staff rather than a routine visit.

Milan's injury list has grown sharply in the 24 hours before this match. Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira and Mario Gila have all been ruled out, joining Samuel Chukwueze and Alexis Saelemaekers in the treatment room. Goncalo Ramos has returned to group training and is expected to lead the attack.

Despite the turbulence, Milan sit fifth in Serie A, giving this trip to a struggling Udinese side genuine significance in the context of the top-half race. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

Team news & squads

Udinese vs AC Milan Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
page.match.formation.title
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
4-3-3
M. OkoyeM. OkoyeJ. AbankwahJ. AbankwahO. SoletO. SoletN. BertolaN. BertolaH. KamaraH. KamaraM. VojvodaM. VojvodaJ. KarlstroemJ. KarlstroemJ. PiotrowskiJ. PiotrowskiJ. EkkelenkampJ. EkkelenkampG. ChakvetadzeG. ChakvetadzeK. DavisK. DavisM. MaignanM. MaignanM. GilaM. GilaK. De WinterK. De WinterS. PavlovicS. PavlovicD. BartesaghiD. BartesaghiA. RabiotA. RabiotL. ModricL. ModricY. MusahY. MusahC. PulisicC. PulisicG. RamosG. Ramosteam-logoD. Moreira
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
3-4-2-1
Udinese

Starting XI

AC Milan

Manager

  • K. Runjaic
  • R. Amorim

Udinese welcome back Nicolo Bertola to the projected XI, with Oumar Solet and Hassane Kamara also expected to start. David Alaba, injured on matchday one against Lecce, remains out alongside Idrissa Gueye and Vakoun Issouf Bayo. Zaniolo is available but is likely to begin on the bench, with Giorgi Chakvetadze keeping his place alongside Jurgen Ekkelenkamp behind striker Keinan Davis.

Milan head into the fixture with a heavily depleted squad. Rabiot, Moreira and Gila were all ruled out in the 24 hours before kick-off, compounding the absences of Chukwueze, Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia and Pietro Terracciano. Goncalo Ramos returns from injury and is set to lead the line, with Christian Pulisic expected behind him. Fikayo Tomori is in line to make his first Serie A start of the season, stepping in for the injured Gila.

Form

UDI

UDI - Form

INT
L5-3
CGL
L0-1
POG
D1-1
TOR
L2-1
LEC
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MIL

MIL - Form

LEC
W3-0
SAS
D1-1
SAL
W0-4
ATA
W3-2
BOU
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Udinese have lost four of their last five competitive matches, with their only non-defeat a 1-1 friendly draw with Pogon Szczecin. They have conceded 12 goals across those five games while scoring just five, and their most recent outing, a 3-0 home defeat to Lecce, extended a run of four straight Serie A losses. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 at Torino and 5-3 at home to Inter.

Milan's recent record is more mixed but ends on a low note. They won three of their last five across all competitions, beating Salzburg 4-0 in the Europa League and Atalanta 3-2 in Serie A, but Thursday's 3-0 loss at Bournemouth has reset the mood entirely. Across five matches they have scored 11 goals and conceded eight, though the manner of the Bournemouth defeat, which included a first-half red card for Maignan, carries weight beyond the scoreline.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

UdineseDrawAC Milan
1
0
4
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
3
FT
Serie A
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
FT
Serie A
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
4
FT
Serie A
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
0
FT
Serie A
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
2
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
FT
5Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored1/5

Milan have dominated recent meetings between these two sides. The most recent fixture, played in April 2026, ended 3-0 to Milan. Before that, Milan won 3-0 away at Udine in September 2025 and 4-0 in Udine in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Milan have won four times and lost once, a 1-0 home defeat in October 2024, with a combined goal tally that heavily favours the Rossoneri.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
8710165+1122
W
W
W
W
D
2
InterInterINT
7610219+1219
W
W
D
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
8530196+1318
D
W
D
D
W
4
ComoComoCOM
8521147+717
W
W
D
L
W
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
7430147+715
W
D
W
D
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
7
TorinoTorinoTOR
84131311+213
W
W
W
D
L
8
CagliariCagliariCGL
841369-313
L
L
D
W
W
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
10
JuventusJuventusJUV
732298+111
L
D
W
L
D
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
73041011-19
L
W
L
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
7304912-39
W
L
L
W
L
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
82241216-48
L
L
D
L
W
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
UdineseUdineseUDI
7115916-74
L
L
L
L
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
7115513-84
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
7115817-94
L
L
D
W
L
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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