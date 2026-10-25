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Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Udinese host AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine on Sunday, 25 October, in the late kick-off of the eighth Serie A round. Both clubs arrive at this fixture in poor shape, though for very different reasons, and the pressure is mounting on both benches.

Udinese have lost five consecutive league matches and sit 16th in the table. Their most recent defeat, a 3-0 home loss to Lecce, was their worst performance of the season and drew audible protests from their own supporters. Coach Kosta Runjaic has kept his job for now, but the situation is fragile.

Milan's problems are just as acute. A 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth in the Europa League on Thursday left the club bruised, with goalkeeper Mike Maignan sent off in the first half in what was widely described as an inexplicable reaction. Maignan has since apologised publicly, insisting the gesture was not intentional, while the club moved to defend him after he was subjected to racist abuse on social media.

Manager Ruben Amorim is under scrutiny. Owner Gerry Cardinale has travelled to Udine and plans to remain in Italy for eight days, through to the derby against Inter on 31 October, in a move that signals close oversight of the squad and coaching staff rather than a routine visit.

Milan's injury list has grown sharply in the 24 hours before this match. Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira and Mario Gila have all been ruled out, joining Samuel Chukwueze and Alexis Saelemaekers in the treatment room. Goncalo Ramos has returned to group training and is expected to lead the attack.

Despite the turbulence, Milan sit fifth in Serie A, giving this trip to a struggling Udinese side genuine significance in the context of the top-half race. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

Team news & squads

Udinese welcome back Nicolo Bertola to the projected XI, with Oumar Solet and Hassane Kamara also expected to start. David Alaba, injured on matchday one against Lecce, remains out alongside Idrissa Gueye and Vakoun Issouf Bayo. Zaniolo is available but is likely to begin on the bench, with Giorgi Chakvetadze keeping his place alongside Jurgen Ekkelenkamp behind striker Keinan Davis.

Milan head into the fixture with a heavily depleted squad. Rabiot, Moreira and Gila were all ruled out in the 24 hours before kick-off, compounding the absences of Chukwueze, Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia and Pietro Terracciano. Goncalo Ramos returns from injury and is set to lead the line, with Christian Pulisic expected behind him. Fikayo Tomori is in line to make his first Serie A start of the season, stepping in for the injured Gila.

Form

Udinese have lost four of their last five competitive matches, with their only non-defeat a 1-1 friendly draw with Pogon Szczecin. They have conceded 12 goals across those five games while scoring just five, and their most recent outing, a 3-0 home defeat to Lecce, extended a run of four straight Serie A losses. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 at Torino and 5-3 at home to Inter.

Milan's recent record is more mixed but ends on a low note. They won three of their last five across all competitions, beating Salzburg 4-0 in the Europa League and Atalanta 3-2 in Serie A, but Thursday's 3-0 loss at Bournemouth has reset the mood entirely. Across five matches they have scored 11 goals and conceded eight, though the manner of the Bournemouth defeat, which included a first-half red card for Maignan, carries weight beyond the scoreline.

Head-to-Head Record

Milan have dominated recent meetings between these two sides. The most recent fixture, played in April 2026, ended 3-0 to Milan. Before that, Milan won 3-0 away at Udine in September 2025 and 4-0 in Udine in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Milan have won four times and lost once, a 1-0 home defeat in October 2024, with a combined goal tally that heavily favours the Rossoneri.